Helldivers 2 seemingly unbans sex as soldiers shoot for "the total destruction of all Automatons"

It's big news for Helldivers 2 players as sex has seemingly been unbanned, just days after many loyal Helldivers received in-game messages telling them that all procreation applications were being denied.

That sure is a sentence. In case you missed it, there was widespread confusion last week after a Major Order was wrapped up, and was either a total success or complete disaster. For some reason, some players were given a victory message, while others were told that we failed, so that was strange. Alas, anyone who fell into the latter category was told: "The expansion of our citizens to new planets will be reduced in line with the reduction of expected Element 710 to be produced. Further procreation applications will be denied until further notice."

Thus, sex was banned. In what's sure to be a relief for those affected, it now appears that the situation has changed, as a new video shared on the official Helldivers 2 Twitter page today states that Super Earth's birth rate target has been increased. If you look closely at the scrolling banner right at the bottom of the video, you'll see that it reads: "Overall birth rate target increased to 1.4% from 1.35%." That 0.05% has got to appear from somewhere, right?

Obviously though, this isn't something that players themselves can actually act on in the game. After all, we're too busy dealing with the latest Major Order , which calls for the liberation of Troost and eradication of freedom-hating Automatons in an attempt to gain more information and stop something called "The Reclamation."

Players are guessing that The Reclamation could be the bots' plan to reclaim Cyberstan – the home planet of the Cyborgs in the first Helldivers game. It's an interesting concept for sure, and notably attempts to drag everyone away from fighting bugs, despite bots generally being very unpopular in comparison. With the Minister of Defense stating that the Major Order's goal is ultimately "the total destruction of all Automatons," however, plenty of oil still needs to be spilled.

