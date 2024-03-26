How to Liberate Troost for the Helldivers 2 Major Order

By Joel Franey
published

Liberating Troost in the Trigon Sector means fighting the Automatons off Ustotu and more

The Helldivers 2 Liberate Troost Major Order is now active, a four-day community goal where players have to take the planet Troost from the Automatons in the Trigon Sector. Troost isn't necessarily going to be something you can go for straight away though - like in the previous Helldivers 2 Liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime Major Order, these are planets that have to be earned by fighting through others and working the front lines back to the edges of the galaxy - but we get ahead of ourselves. For those who want to know how to Liberate Troost in Helldivers 2 and complete the first Major Order of Operation Swift Disassembly, here's everything you need to know.

How to Liberate Troost in Helldivers 2

Liberating the planet Troost in the new Helldivers 2 Major Order is a conceptually simple idea - like taking any other planet in Helldivers 2, players simply need to complete operations on Troost until the "Liberation" bar reaches 100%.

However, at time of writing Troost isn't accessible. That isn't an error - players will need to push the front line of the war back to Troost by liberating other planets nearby, thus opening Troost up for access at the back of the Trigon Sector. It's not wholly clear what planets will have to be cleared first, but almost certainly Ustotu will be one of them, and possibly the planets of the Xzar Sector too. Once you're at Troost, start doing missions until those damn bots are kicked off the planet for good.

Of course, this Major Order is being sold as only "Phase 1" of Operation Disassembly, a narrative about fighting back the Automatons and preventing some scheme called The Reclamation. We have no idea at time of writing what The Reclamation is, what the Operation will later entail, or if it'll be cancelled altogether if the Major Order fails before the time limit ends at the weekend. Still, only one way to find out!

