Helldivers 2 is having players return to 'space Vietnam' as the Automatons have returned one year after we liberated Malevelon Creek

This sickening invasion has happened days before Malevelon Creek Memorial Day

If you've been playing Helldivers 2 since launch, you no doubt have memories of trying to liberate Malevelon Creek, which fell to the Automaton menace before the soldiers of Super Earth finally took it back months later. However, just one year on from the day the brave Helldivers liberated what the fanbase has dubbed 'Robot Vietnam' and mere days before 'Malevelon Creek Memorial Day,' those robot villains have invaded once again.

Last week, the failure of a Major Order caused the Automatons to seize land in the Severin Sector, leading many to realize a return to Malevelon Creek was inevitable. And now the Helldivers 2 Twitter account has confirmed that the invasion is on. The tweet announced a new Major Order for the soldiers of Super Earth: "The Automatons have launched vigorous assaults on multiple planets. A large-scale offensive appears to be underway, led by the Incineration Corps. Immediate action is demanded." Adding, "All Helldivers are called to defend and hold Malevelon Creek. To unite, and unleash Super Earth’s righteous Justice with the fullest permitted fury."

Naturally, the representatives of Super Earth are also sickened by the Automaton menace's chosen date to invade, with the tweet saying, "This hallowed ground is the resting place of many, many brave Helldivers whose ultimate sacrifices freed the planet from the Automatons early in the War. Now, the enemy seeks to defile their graves—obviously having calculated that seizing the planet on the upcoming Malevelon Creek Memorial Day would result in the greatest net desecration." With the Helldivers account adding something, we were all thinking, "Super Earth will never tolerate such an outrageous affront to decency."

Helldivers 2 director Johan Pilestedt recently spoke about the ongoing troubles the games industry is facing right now, saying that it's "unnecessarily brutal" right now "because we don't diversify enough."

