A year after Malevelon Creek became Helldivers 2's fiercest battleground, it looks like the Automatons are coming back for more

Calling all Helldivers 2 reservists, you might be needed back on Malevelon Creek. The Automatons have launched an attack in the Severin Sector, where the planet dubbed "Robot Vietnam" is situated.
If you've been playing Helldivers 2 since it came out last year, then you're likely a veteran of Malevelon Creek. Its dense jungles and brutal Automaton battles made it one of the most-feared places in the galaxy, and despite our valiant efforts, it was lost to the bots.
It became such a beacon in the community, even Arrowhead's CEO Johan Pilestedt notes how we "became obsessed" with it. Now, we might be returning once more.
The failure of a recent Major Order means the bots have seized land in the Severin Sector, and the black hole that's careering toward Super Earth is still en route. It's likely a new MO will send us back into the bush.
THEY'RE HEADING FOR THE CREEK! from r/Helldivers
"A part of me is in fear as I was there, but another part of me wants to go back," writes one redditor. "A part of me never left," replies another. As you can see, the community has really gone all in with the roleplay for Malevelon Creek. It's one of my favorite parts of the game, seeing the community come together to help create this shared fantasy.
One redditor writes, "Imagine if they reach it and it changes from a jungle to like a post forest fire jungle. Then maybe we have an MO to restore it to its former glory." It would certainly be interesting to see the planet change and have to fight to retake it.
One thing's for certain: Major Orders need a bit of a shake-up, as does the endgame, and the devs are working on it.
While we await our orders, check out our list of the best online games you can play with friends right now.
