Helldivers 2 players "became obsessed" with Malevolon Creek, but it was Gabe Newell who really kicked off one of Super Earth's bloodiest battles
The rally we didn't know we needed
If you've been playing Helldivers 2 since it first launched last year, then there's a good chance you're a veteran of Malevelon Creek. Dubbed "robot Vietnam" due to its dense jungle and intense fights, those early days of the game when our stratagems were weaker and we hadn't unlocked all the ship modules were brutally difficult. But do you remember Mort? And do you know why Gabe Newell almost lost it for Super Earth?
At a recent GDC talk, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt remembers Malevelon Creek and Mort. "Mort was a planet that we just made, and we didn't care too much about it, but the community cared greatly," Pilestedt says. It wasn't essential for winning the Galactic War, we just didn't want to lose the fight there after taking such a battering on Malevelon Creek.
A lot of the liberation and defend objectives for planets are timed, and "the community came down to, like, 20 minutes for win or lose," remembers Pilestedt. "And then suddenly everybody was faced with an image saying 'please wait democratically' and a buffering spinner. The entire PC community got disconnected. There were places calling us, like, 'what's going on with your servers?' It's like, 'we don't know. We can't see anything wrong with our servers.' And it was our friend Gabe N[ewell, the owner of Steam]. It was [a] Steam update."
- To celebrate Helldivers 2's first birthday, GM Joel recalls his favorite community moments that are now "canon" and "part of Helldiver lore"
- Helldivers 2 has a Major Order problem, but the solution isn't simple because "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues"
After the update, there was only ten minutes left to save Mort, so Helldivers had to come up with some clever tactics to win. "Some of the community members, they started promoting that once you're done with the primary mission objectives, that is when the data is sent to the back end [to change the liberation and defend percentage], so you don't have to extract," Pilestedt explains. "So they're like, 'as soon as you're done with the primary mission, you just kill the entire squad over and over. That will be our sacrifice.'"
Freedom isn't free, but we managed to save Mort with just 20 seconds to spare, Pilestedt says. "We were sitting there at the office with popcorn," he says. The way we as a community decide to engage with the Galactic War is one of my favorite things about Helldivers 2. A developer has said the studio is working on how to encourage participation and rebalance the end-game, and I'm excited to see what they come up with.
In the meantime, check out some of the best online games you can play right now.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
- Austin WoodSenior writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Marvel Rivals exec isn't afraid of roster bloat after NetEase promised new heroes every 6 weeks: “There's no limit for the sky. We just throw everything at it”
Marvel Rivals goes manga in a new comic from Peach Momoko and three other Japanese artists that reveals several new in-game costumes