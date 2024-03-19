No, Fori Prime and Zagon Prime in Helldivers 2 aren't working right now

The Helldivers 2 Liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime Major Order is up - but only technically, as some sort of glitch seems to have kicked in wherein players are unable to access either planet, despite the order being to go to both and free them from the Terminids. We'll explain everything we know about the Major Order to Liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime in Helldivers 2 below, and update this page when new info - or a fix - is available.

You can't Liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime in Helldivers 2 right now

Yes, at time of writing a Major Order to Liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime in Helldivers 2 is live - but the planets themselves don't seem to be. You can see them both on the map - Zagon Prime in the Mirin Sector north of Hellmire, and Fori Prime in the Draco Sector East of Estanu, but neither can be selected to travel to and do missions on at time of writing.

We can only assume this is a glitch, though there may be another explanation, if you think a bit laterally - it's possible that, considering both planets are behind the front lines, we'd need to free the closer planets in those sectors to push back the front lines to Fori and Zagon Prime respectively.

However, it's hard to say that this is likely - this most recent of the Helldivers 2 Major Orders has less than three days on the clock, meaning multiple worlds would have to be liberated before the weekend. I know the community prefers fighting the Terminids to the Automatons, but that still feels like a tall order.

Right now developer Arrowhead has not commented either on the Major Order or functionality of those worlds, though we'll update this guide if we hear more either way.

