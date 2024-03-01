How to complete the Helldivers 2 Liberate Veld Major Order

The Helldivers 2 Liberate Veld Major Order is the latest community-wide challenge players need to complete, but it can only be done by completing missions on the bug-infested planet. Veld is a strong foothold in the Orion Sector of the galaxy for the Terminids, so failing to liberate it could have dire consequences in Helldivers 2, letting the bugs extend their reach towards Super Earth – or whatever game master Joel feels like doing. Most importantly, completing the order grants all players a generous 45 Medals for their efforts, so here's what you can do to help liberate Veld in Helldivers 2.

How to liberate Veld in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Liberating Veld, and any planet for that matter, in Helldivers 2 just means you need to complete missions and operations on Veld. Successful missions contribute to the liberation efforts for a particular planet, gradually filling the liberation percentage. The more people in your squad when you complete the mission, the greater the contribution too. It's not quite the same as Helldivers 2 Defend Campaigns.

If the Veld's liberation percentage hits 100 before the Major Order timer is over, the order will be completed and all players will get 45 Medals as a reward. If Veld is not liberated before the timer ends, the consequences are uncertain, but the Major Order text implies that it'll allow the Terminids to spread, presumably reaching more planets and maybe even more sectors closer to Super Earth.

Beyond that, there's not much else you can do on an individual level to help liberate Veld as this is a community effort. You just need to hope that plenty of other liberty-loving Helldivers also want to see Veld free of the Terminid scourge and drop down to the planet to do their part in the war effort. I'm sure Malevalon Creek can manage itself for a little while.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.