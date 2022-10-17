HBO trailer unveils exciting lineup of shows, including Elizabeth Olsen's true crime drama

HBO has released a new 'supercut' trailer showcasing its upcoming slate of series for the next year and beyond. From The Last of Us to Love and Death (starring Elizabeth Olsen), it plays like a three-minute checklist of every show you're going to be talking about in the next 12 months.

Still no release date for The Last of Us series but, trailer aside, this is the most extended look yet at the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay-starring series. The post-apocalyptic drama focuses on a handful of scenes lifted from Naughty Dog's PlayStation series, including that heartbreaking prologue with Pascal's Joel, and Ellie's declaration that she's lost everyone she's ever cared for.

If that wasn't enough, Elizabeth Olsen stars in her first television role since bewitching us all in WandaVision.

Love and Death sees Olsen play Candy, who was accused of the brutal axe murder of her friend Betty. It has all the makings of a true crime classic: a story based on the real-life case of a 1980s Texan housewife, anchored by performances from Olsen and a stacked cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Marvel, and Krysten Ritter. It's set to premiere in 2023.

Thinking more short term, The White Lotus is back for a second season on October 30. This time taking place on Sicilian shores, the likes of Sabrina Impacciatore and The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli are set to be entrenched in sun-kissed scandals that will inevitably surround the getaway resort.

And that's not all. Not even close. HBO also runs down some of its biggest names that are just over the horizon. They range from Barry (which has just started filming its fourth season), to The Righteous Gemstones, and The Gilded Age. And, yes, that was a brief taste of Succession season 4. You can find out more about that in our rundown of the Roys' return.

