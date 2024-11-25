Walmart Black Friday deals are finally live - these are the 11 gaming sales I'd grab first

Plenty of wins at Walmart this Black Friday.

Black Friday deals badge surrounded by PS5 Slim, Nintendo Switch, Lenovo Legion Go, and Xbox Series X with blue and yellow backdrop
It's safe to say Walmart is a Black Friday titan, and it's one of my first stops for gaming deals. Just like Amazon and Best Buy, the rival retailer has kick started its sale with a bunch of deep discounts on tech, games, and accessories, so you don't have to wait till November 29.

Sure, Walmart might be just a grocery store to some, but I see it as a Black Friday gaming deals treasure trove. The big box store can be a little cheeky at times, beating Amazon's best offers by just a few dollars, but it's often first to discount lavish items like OLED TVs.

Some of my favorite Walmart Black Friday discounts right now include the 55 inch LG OLED B4, which is now down to $996.99 from $1,099.99 and $200 off Lenovo' Legion Go handheld. On the console side of things, you'll be able to grab a digital PS5 Slim for $374 and the new 1TB Xbox Series X has $51 off. There are plenty of other price cuts sitting pretty at the retailer too, so join me as I dive into 11 deals I'd pick up right now.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months Switch Online | $299 $249 at Walmart
Save $50 - As things currently stand, this is the cheapest Mario Kart 8 Swich bundle online, as Best Buy's $224.99 doorbuster deal is instore only. Even though it's slightly more expensive, it's still a fantastic price considering you're getting the console, game, and 12 months online membership.

Buy it if:

You're looking for a Mario Kart machine
You need a cheaper handheld for your kids
You're mostly looking to play Nintendo games

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to mostly use handheld mode
❌ You're looking for modern console performance

Price check: Best Buy: $299.99 (in-store only) | Amazon $299

PS5 Slim Digital Edition | $449.99 $374 at Walmart
Save $75.99 - This is no doubt one of the cheapest ways to grab a PS5 this Black Friday, and Walmart is keeping up appearances with over $75 off the Slim console. The disc-less version nosedived just in time for the event kicking off, having only managed to just touch past $400 throughout 2024.

Buy it if:

You're making the jump from PS4
You've got a hearty digital collection
You're not in a rush to play physical games

Don't buy it if:

You only have physical games
You're looking for PS5 Pro performance

Price check: Amazon $374 | Best Buy $374.99

PlayStation DualSense Chroma Indigo | $79.99 $59 at Walmart
Save $20 - This snazzy Chroma version of the DualSense is down to a record low at Walmart, and it's only $5 more than Best Buy's price for the standard white controller. A perfect option if you're looking for a second gamepad with a bit of flair.

Buy it if:

You want a colorful controller
You don't want all white gamepads
You've got matching PS5 faceplates

Don't buy it if:

You'd rather spend less on the white version
You'd prefer a different color to blue

Price check: Amazon $59 | Best Buy $59.99

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition (Robot white) | $449 $398 at Walmart
Save $51 - Walmart is currently taking the lead with this white 1TB Series X discount, beating Best Buy by a dollar and outlasting Amazon in terms of stock. It pretty much sat at $450 until just before Black Friday, taking a nosedive to a new record low price.

Buy it if:

✅ You need lots of storage
✅ You mostly play games digitally
✅ You love white tech

Don't buy it if:

❌ You've got lots of physical games
❌ You prefer the black model

Price check: Best Buy $399 | Amazon (out of stock)

Lenovo Legion Go (512GB) | $699.99 $499.99 at Walmart
Save $200 - Lenovo's chonky Steam Deck rival is back under $500, and that's exactly the kind of price I want to see during Black Friday. It popped up a few times for around $570 throughout 2024, but for it to survive against Best Buy's ROG Ally deals, this is the discount that's needed.

Buy it if:

✅ You'd like a QHD screen
✅ You want a faster 144Hz display
✅ You need full Windows 11

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something more compact
❌ You'd like to avoid Windows 11

Price Check: Lenovo $499.99 | Best Buy $499.99

LG OLED B4 55-inch | $1,596.99 $996.99 at Walmart
Save $600 - This is only the second time the 55-inch B4 has managed to drop under $1,000 this year, and it's great to see Walmart maintaining that price as we sail through Black Friday. Typically, this model sits around the $1,200 mark, but it did cost significantly more early in the year.

Buy it if:

You want a punchy OLED
You're looking for a new model
You'd like vibrant colors and contrast

Don't buy it if:

You'd rather pick up a cheaper QLED
You want maximum brightness

Price check: Best Buy $999.99 | Amazon $996.99

LG Ultragear 32GN600-B 32-inch | $209.99 $188 at Walmart
Save $21.99 - Walmart is discounting Amazon under the table with this QHD LG monitor deal, knocking it under $200 to make a record low discount. It also goes for $300 when at full price, so this is a bigger saving than the big box store is letting on.

Buy it if:

You want a faster screen
You're looking for good anti-glare
You play PC games at 1440p

Don't buy it if:

You use a high end PC or console
You're looking for a faster refresh rate

Price check: Amazon $209.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC (RTX 4060) | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Walmart
Save $500 - If you're looking for a cheap PC that doesn't break the bank before new RTX 50s series machines arrive, this RTX 4060 rig is perfect for under $700. Walmart is beating Amazon by $100 here, and it's a record low price for this budget build.

Buy it if:

You want solid 1080p performance
You'd like to dabble with 1440p
You need access to DLSS upscaling

Don't buy it if:

You'd prefer something with better 4K abilities
You'd rather invest in a mid-range machine

Price check: Amazon $799.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 | $549.98 $489.99 at Walmart
Save $59.99 - This overclocked RTX 4070 card has nosedived in price for Black Friday, and it's now both under MSRP and sitting at a record low price. It has sat at $550 since October last year, so this is a welcome discount for anyone seeking a GPU upgrade.

Buy it if:

You're upgrading from RTX 20-series
You've got a mid-range build
You're looking for great 1440p performance

Don't buy it if:

You're aiming for max 4K
You only need a 1080p GPU

Price check: Amazon $489.99 | Best Buy $499.99

HP Victus A2BZ7UA 15.6 inch | $1,099 $649.99 at Walmart
Save $449.01 - This is a solid deal for an RTX 4050 machine with a 13th gen Intel i5 CPU, and Walmart has hit a record low with this offer. You'll still find this same model at Best Buy at full price, and Amazon's best rival offer is $20 short.

Specs: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, Intel Core i5 13420H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Buy it if:

You're looking for great 1080p performance
You want to boost fps using DLSS 3
You're looking for snappy general use

Don't buy it if:

You want something that can hit 1440p/4K
You need more storage and RAM

Price check: Amazon $660 | Best Buy $1,099

Lego Marvel Dancing Groot | $44.99 $35.95 at Walmart
Save $9 - If you're looking for some gaming room decorations, this adorable Lego dancing Groot is down to a record low. Walmart is beating the building block maker's own price and matching Amazon here, and you'll have paid $45 before Black Friday.

Buy it if:
You want an adorable desk buddy
✅ You're looking for a detailed build
✅ You need a gift for a Marvel fan

Don't buy it if:
You're looking for a grander kit
You've no interest in Marvel

Price check: Amazon $35.95 | Lego $44.99

Should you shop at Walmart this Black Friday?

Walmart is just one of many retailers fighting for your attention this Black Friday, but the big box store has a knack for serving up great savings. More often than not, you'll find that the retailer undercuts Best Buy's offers by a few dollars, and it'll normally at least match Amazon's deepest discounts.

However, it's worth noting that just because you're shopping at Walmart, it doesn't necessaily mean you're getting the goods directly from the retailer itself. Just like Amazon, the stores website includes marketplace sellers who use the reputable retailer as a middleman. You'll be able to see exactly which retailer you're buying from on the right-hand side, and clicking through will reveal a user ratings page.

Whether or not you should shop at Walmart during Black Friday all depends on who's offering the best price. If the big box store is beating Amazon and Best Buy, then you'll be able to grab a bargain and take advantage of your Walmart+ membership if you have one.

For more screen savings, swing by Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday monitor deals for panel price cuts. Those of you looking for a handheld will want to peek at Black Friday Steam Deck deals too.

