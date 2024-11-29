This is your last chance to grab a PS5 Slim for its lowest price yet this Black Friday

The PS5 Slim has been the shining star of this year's Black Friday PS5 gaming deals. While the UK price drop for the brand-new PS5 Pro definitely wins the top prize for taking me by surprise this month, its been the slimmer version of Sony's pixel-pushing beast that's taken the spotlight. As I was keeping an eye on price drops long before November even began, I knew the Slim was going to see some juicy savings. But the roll out of new record low prices across the board for both the disc and digital versions of the Slim model has been a welcome sight to behold - but it's not going to stay that low for long.

Currently the PS5 Slim is just $424 at Walmart if you're after the disc edition. With stocks of the official disc drive almost non-existent, this is a great option, especially as the retailer has it listed for a saving of $75, the lowest I've ever seen it go for. Of course, the digital version is even cheaper, coming in at $374 at Walmart, also saving you $75 that you can put towards even more Black Friday PS5 deals - that's up to you.

Before Black Friday, the lowest I've ever seen the PS5 Slim go for was $449 where the disc version is concerned, and $399 for the digital model. The new record low price is pretty decent as that $75 is enough to put towards a brand-new PS5 DualSense controller, or even a brand new game like Silent Hill 2 or Life is Strange Double Exposure. (Which are also part of this year's sale.) But, as is the case with any big sales event, these low prices aren't going to be around much longer. Today is November 29, so all the deals are popping off left, right and center, but if you want a PS5 Slim with the lowest price possible, especially in time for the holidays, I'd grab one at Walmart while you still have the chance.

PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Walmart

Save $75.99 - If you've got a huge physical game collection then I have good news! The disc version of the PS5 Slim is currently seeing a record-low price at Walmart's this Black Friday. The full console is now available for $424 where I've previously only ever seen prices of $449 at their lowest.



Buy it if:



✅ You own a lot of physical PS5 games

✅ You want a PS5

✅ You don't want to buy a disc drive separately Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play digital games

❌ You want the graphical upgrades of the PS5 Pro Price check: Best Buy: $424.99 | Amazon: $424 UK: £479.99 £399.99 at Amazon

PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Walmart

Save $75 - Walmart pulled out a new record-low price for the Digital Edition PS5 this Black Friday, but with the big sales event coming to an end it won't stay this cheap for much longer. Before now I only saw the price drop down to around $399, so if you want the digital version of Sony's console for its lowest ever price, I recommend getting this deal while you still can.



Buy it if:



✅ You still want a PS5

✅ You mostly play digital games

✅ You have a smaller budget Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more than 1TB

❌ You'd prefer a PS5 Pro Price check: Best Buy: $374.99 | Amazon: $374 UK: £389.99 £309.99 at Amazon

PS5 Slim Disc Edition Controller Bundle | $569.98 $474.98 at Walmart

Save $95 - This PS5 Slim bundle actually comes in $25 cheaper than the standard MSRP of the console by itself and still packs a free controller. Not only that, but even with today's Black Friday PS5 deals taken into account you're still saving $5 on the DualSense.



Buy it if:



✅ You want an extra DualSense controller

✅ You mostly play digital games

✅ There's more than one PS5 fan in the house Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more than 1TB

❌ You don't have a player two

Should you buy a PS5 Slim this Black Friday?

(Image credit: Sony)

I already have a PS5 and was very lucky to wade my way through the trenches that were the PS5 launch stock issues to get my console. It wasn't easy, but I've been more than happy with my big chonky console ever since. Like with any aged tech, it is starting to show its age ever so slightly, so I can't deny that the PS5 Slim has been on my mind, especially after seeing these Black Friday deals.

Whether you want the disc and digital edition of the Slim console, they both come with a whole host of upgrades that are worth picking up if you want an upgrade. Both Slim models have a 1TB SSD storage capacity, which is still less of the 2TB of that of the PS5 Pro, but is more than enough to download December's upcoming monthly PS Plus without having to delete anything in its stead. I'm currently stuck with the 825GB of the original PS5 and I can't emphasise enough how measly that amount is. I play my PS5 almost every day and more often than not, I'm spending that time deleting games to save space than actually playing anything.

If you've been eyeing up Walmart's PS5 Slim deals because you aren't a fan how massive the original PS5 is, then I have good news on that front. The PS5 Slim is considerably smaller than it's hefty counterpart. Don't get me wrong, the Slim still has some meat to it, but at a width of 14.1 inches it's considerably less than the 15.3 inches of the launch model. When I first got the original PS5 I had to buy a whole brand-new TV cabinet just to have a place to put it, so if you pick up the PS5 Slim at Walmart, you'll won't have to deal with the frustrations I did.



These Walmart Black Friday deals also include one of the best console bundles I've come across so far. For just $474.98 you can get the disc version of the PS5 Slim and an extra DualSense controller. While Walmart insists that's a saving of $95, it actually works out more around the $100 mark if you bought everything separately, which is even better. And trust me, having an extra controller will save you a ton of money in the long run. The official PS5 controller is notoriously prone to stick drift issues, and I've had to replace my own at least three times. So even if you don't have a player two in your life, having that DualSense to spare could save you even more than that $98 this Black Friday.

If you're already happy with your current PS5 check out our Black Friday PS5 deals hub where you can stock up on new games, controllers and other accessories and save some cash in the process. If you love your Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X as much as your PS5, our Black Friday gaming deals hub has a bit of everything too.