PS5 Pro deals have landed for Cyber Monday - and this bundle is likely as good as it gets

The PS5 Pro's most controversial trait, besides its lack of a disc drive, has got to be its price. For that reason, you may have been hoping for a discount this Cyber Monday to extend an olive branch and make this exceedingly expensive games console a bit more affordable. I have good news for you. There is a PS5 Pro bundle you can get this Cyber Monday.

Alright, so I also have some bad news. It's the same price as if you were to buy a PS5 Pro and a spare DualSense controller separately. Now that we've both breathed a very large sigh and rolled our eyes, let me tell you the details. At Walmart right now you can get the brand new PS5 Pro, combined with a Galactic Purple DualSense controller for $754.99.

The retail page seems to think there's a $95 saving somewhere in that bundle, but that's a bit misleading because the price of the PS5 Pro is (famously) $699.99, and the price of the DualSense controller right now (thanks to a Cyber Monday discount) is only $54. So in total, you're really not saving anything here versus buying the two separately today (though you are when considering full MSRPs). If you want to cut out the middle man and have both arrive on your doorstep on the same day, this Cyber Monday PS5 deal could be for you.

PS5 Pro + Galactic Purple DualSense | $774 $754 at Walmart

Save $20 - If you want to think a bit more optimistically about this bundle, you do technically save $20 from the full price of the DualSense controller. If that's enough to sway you here, this is quite the Cyber Monday shopping haul. Buy it if: ✅ You want a side of controller with your console

✅ The regular PS5 isn't enough for you

✅ You were waiting for a PS5 Pro discount before Christmas Don't buy it if: ❌ You can wait for an actual discount

❌ You don't play the games that have been enhanced for PS5 Pro UK: £689 at Argos

Should you buy the PS5 Pro?

Depending on who you are, what your gaming habits are, and your budget, it can be quite difficult to answer the question of whether or not you should buy a PS5 Pro. In our PS5 Pro review, we tried to summarize the value of Sony's latest console, so we'll let you read that to make your own decisions.

Instead, I'll try to make things a bit more timely. Should you buy this PS5 Pro bundle now, or wait to see if another pre-Christmas deal might bring a more genuine discount?

I know a lot of parents, wives, husbands, and brothers, may have a special someone in their life who would love a PS5 Pro. If you fall into that category, you may have thought a Cyber Monday gaming deal could have been the perfect time to dip into the Santa budget and acquire a Pro console as a gift before Christmas. I really hate to stamp out your ideas of a Christmas miracle, but if you're dead set on a PS5 Pro for your special someone, this deal is likely as close as you're going to get to a proper bundle this year.

Keep in mind that the PS5 Pro is still a brand-new machine, and it prides itself on its premium price tag to make it seem like an alluring bit of tech. It is, quite honestly, closer to a Cyber Monday gaming PC deal, so if you're sure it's the gaming platform you want this Christmas, maybe this bundle isn't so bad after all. Just don't expect there to be a metal stand or disc drive in your stocking come December 25.

