Lego Horizon Adventures just got its first discount in time for the holidays

Each time I walk past my city's own Lego shop I puppy-dog eye up the huge and glorious sets inside. Every year I so desperately want to just walk in and buy up the massive UCS Millenium Falcon set for my Star Wars-obsessed fiance, but that's over $700 that could better go boringly towards the mortgage instead. At least, there are always the Lego games to fall back on, and the PS5 has them in droves.

If you've been around the PS5-shaped block you know fine well that games get cheaper over time, and there are plenty of great PS5 deals available this December. However, it normally takes a few months before we see any decent savings on new releases. Lego Horizon Adventures launched only a month ago but it has already dropped to just $52.98 at Amazon (was $59.99) this holiday season.

A discount of just 12% off may not seem like a lot, but this is the very first discount Lego Horizon Adventures has seen so far. Until now, it has sat securely at full price with an MSRP of $59.99, but this first-ever saving makes it even more affordable than the physical Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set which currently sits at over $100. Picking up Lego Horizon Adventures for your Aloy-obsessed loved one this Christmas may not be quite the same as gifting a physical set, but it's pretty close.

Save $7.50 - LEGO Horizon Adventures didn't benefit from any price drops over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, just a month past launch the PS5 game has received its first-ever discount, taking it down to its lowest-ever price in history of $52.98, 12% off its full MSRP of $59.99. This small saving of $7.50 may not be a lot, but for a brand new 2024 release, it's worth highlighting - especially if you need any last-minute gift for any Horizon fans for the holidays. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the Horizon games

✅ You played Zero Dawn and Forbidden West and

✅ You love the satisfaction of collecting studs Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer the real deal

❌ You don't like the Horizon game series Price check: Walmart: $52.98 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £36.99 at Amazon

Should you buy LEGO Horizon Adventures?

No matter your age, Lego games are some of the most fun you can have on the PS5. I haven't yet taken out Lego Horizon Adventures for a spin, but one of my favorite games to chill out with when I don't want something that'll make me think too much (cough Control cough) is Lego Jurassic World. Replaying through some of my favorite childhood movies with a brick-based spin never gets tiring, and collecting every single stud I possibly can is one of the most satisfying things in the world.

Even though Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga was a bit disappointing, there's still an unbridled joy that comes with reaching 'True Jedi' on each stage and witnessing that charm in action. According to writer Justin Towell in his Lego Horizon Adventures review, this charm is still on full display in this "Lego-fied version of a PlayStation icon."

Lego Horizon Adventures is mostly a linear experience, unlike the more open-world experiences of Lego Fortnite. However, a lot of the mechanics from the actual Horizon games are featured, from your focus to tall grass hiding spots. Towell states that the game is also "entirely made out of Lego bricks" which is a nice change from Skywalker Saga where some elements, like water, were just that, which took you out of the Lego experience. Here, absolutely everything is brick, which makes the game look like a "real Lego diorama in motion."



If you know a Horizon fan, picking up Lego Horizon Adventures for the holidays will go down a treat. Just make sure they don't already have it in amongst the other Horizon games on PS5 first.

