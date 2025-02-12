I'm obsessed with the Razer BlackShark line and now one of its best headsets has returned to its lowest ever price in time for Presidents Day

President's Day may still be a while away yet, but the deals have already started to flow. Typically, you can expect savings on household furniture and appliances during the big sales event, but big retailers like Amazon have slashed the prices on a ton of gaming peripherals like gaming headsets, this time around.



Having a high-quality pair of cups is important for any household when you truly think about it, and now the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed is just $99 at Amazon, saving you 27% off its MSRP of $129.99. As part of the President's Day sales, the mid-range headset has had over $30 knocked off its already reasonable price, making one of the best Razer headsets out there now less than $100.



At just $99 the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed isn't technically the lowest price I've spotted for the headset as it was three cents lower during last year's holiday sales. However, being able to grab one of the best gaming headsets for the same price as budget alternatives is enough to make you forget about that measly three cent difference. If you fancy it yourself, I recommend getting it asap as this deal won't be around after President's Day has come and gone.

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed | $129.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $30.99 - Last year, I spotted the Razer headset drop down to $109.99, and then to just $99.87 over the holiday sales. Now that President's Day is on the horizon, Amazon has returned the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed to just $99, saving you 24% off its MSRP of $129.99. It's almost return to its lowest ever price means you can save $30.99 for a rainy day, and pick up the headset for under $100 - a no-brainer if you want one of the best Razer headsets for a bargain. Buy it if: ✅ PC if your gaming platform of choice

✅ You want the option of a Bluetooth, 2.4GHz or wired connection

✅ You need an ultra lightweight headset Don't buy it if: ❌ You want all the premium features of the Pro model

❌ You need a detachable mic Price check: Best Buy: $109.99 | Walmart: $120



UK: £99.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed?

(Image credit: Future)

If you've ever wanted to have a headset from Razer's BlackShark line but couldn't make your budget stretch far enough, the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was made for you. It takes the lightweight comfort, sleek rounded design, and high-quality features of the BlackShark V2 Pro and condenses it into a more affordable, but still high-tier, package.



Just like the BlackShark V2 Pro (my favorite PC gaming headset to date), the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed has one of the best microphones a headset can have. The Razer branded HyperClear Super Wideband Unidirectional mic doesn't include the same internal pop filter as the Pro model, but packs a punch with its clear high quality, making this one for the online gaming fans. Unfortunately, the mic isn't detachable this time around. However, if you were thinking about using this for listening to music and podcasts out and about, I'd recommend the Razer Barracuda X or even the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless instead. Yet, just the mere fact this more budget-friendly alternative still has mic quality to rival its Pro-counterpart is worthy of it being part of anyone's setup.



If you aren't into online gaming, there's still a lot to love. The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is integrated with Razer's TriForce Titanium 50mm audio drivers, which do justice to competitive shooters to the best single-player experiences. Don't just take my word for it, our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker shared in her Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed review that the headset "sounds excellent." - which isn't surprising given it's rocking the same drivers as the Pro version.



If you were at all worried that this more condensed headset would skimp out on other features, like compatibility, then prepare to be surprised. This Razer pair of cups has support for Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and even a wired connection - the latter of which is sometimes left out entirely where higher-end headsets are concerned. Its battery life is pretty impressive too, allowing for up to 70 hours of playback which is enough to fuel those 3 am gaming sessions I know you have.



Razer has been in the gaming headset biz for a long time - so there's plenty of alternatives out there depending on your gaming needs. If you're desperate to have all the advantages of the Pro model, that option is there. But the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed still manages to pack on the high-end features despite its very low price - which is even lower right now thanks to President's Day.

