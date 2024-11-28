If you want more RGB in your life this Xbox Black Friday deal is sure to light up your gaming setup

If you've been gaming for as long as I have, you've likely accumulated your own fair share of RGB-riddled peripherals. Even as I'm typing right now, my keyboard, gaming mouse, microphone, headset, and even my PC speakers have their own lighting effects. While nice to look at, a lot of these accessories are pretty limited where customization is concerned which I why I gravitated toward adding the PowerA Advantage Wired controller with Lumectra.

The wired Xbox controller has multiple RGB zones that can be individually changed, and now it's just $34.99 at Amazon, thanks to Black Friday. With 22% off, that's only a saving of $10, its MSRP of $44.99 which isn't one of the biggest discounts where Black Friday Xbox controller deals are concerned that I've found so far. But this is one of the rare instances where the price has dropped below the $40 mark, and only the second where it's reached this record-low price tag.



The PowerA Advantage wired controller took its first debut discount towards the end of last year. Ever since it's mostly stuck around $40 but dropped to its current low price for the first time in May earlier this year. Shortly afterward, the controller returned to just $5 away from the full price, which is what makes this current deal worth the attention. It's only been at this record low once before, and after Black Friday, it likely won't stay that way. If you want to light up your Xbox Series X or gaming PC gaming sessions and have more control when you do, this PowerA wired Xbox controller is a worthwhile Black Friday deal.

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra | $44.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This wired Xbox Series X/S controller is only one dollar away from its record-low price. But what makes this deal special is that this gamepad rarely ever dips in price below the $40 mark, in fact, this is only the second time it's ever been $34.99 at Amazon. With 22% off during Amazon's Black Friday deals, this flashy gamepad is a great deal for those looking for a new wired controller.



Buy it if: ✅ You want a wired controller

✅ You have an Xbox Series X/S or gaming PC

✅ You have a compatible PowerA Lumectra RGB strip Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a wireless controller

❌ You have enough RGB in your life Price check: Walmart: $39.88 | Best Buy: $38.24 UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the PowerA Advantage Wired controller with Lumectra?

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to some of the best Xbox controllers, I'm not too fussed if they're wired or wireless. When I'm at my PC playing more Left 4 Dead (yes, even in 2024), I'm so close to my setup that the cable restrictions aren't really a big deal. Sure, I'd like to slump back a bit more in my gaming chair and relax, but the second I load up Steam, I instinctively go into gaming gremlin mode. While that's definitely not healthy, my body naturally gets super close to the screen, and therefore any USB ports a controller like the PowerA Advantage will need to be plugged into is close by.

I'll admit I mostly use my 8BitDo Ultimate C instead, but there have been multiple times where I've forgotten to charge it, and the PowerA Advantage has been a great alternative. But what really sets it apart from other controllers in my collection is the amount of customizability.



I briefly mentioned it above, but there's a series of 'multi-zone' RGB lighting throughout it. Each one of these zones can be individually customized so you can create the desired lighting effect of your choosing. Instead of just pink, what about a purple-to-pink gradient? You can do this in one of two ways. The easier way is by downloading PowerA's accompanying software where you can change the RGB colors that way. Alternatively, by pressing down a series of complicated button presses, you can do it without using any software at all.

(Image credit: Future)

I always appreciate being able to unlock the features of any accessory manually, but I wholeheartedly recommend using the software instead. Even after an hour, I couldn't manage to get the individual zones looking how I wanted. That's not the only RGB lighting you have at your disposal for this controller, however. If you happen to also own a Lumectra RGB lighting strip, you can actually change the strip's colors thanks to the built-in IR transmitter on the controller.

The PowerA Advantave is also a great wired Xbox controller in its own right, featuring that faithful Xbox controller feel. It may not have more pro add-ons like hall effect sticks, or a wireless connection capabilities, but it makes up for it with its expansive RGB lighting, three-way trigger locks, and 10ft long cable. If you could use some more color in your Xbox or PC gaming setup, picking up the PowerA Advantage controller this Black Friday should be a done deal.

Check out our Black Friday Xbox deals hub for savings on console bundles, new games, accessories, and even more controllers. If you have enough for your trusty Xbox Series X, we've also gathered all the best Black Friday PS5 deals this month that are sure to save you some cash.