This Xbox controller might be the sturdiest I've ever tested and did I mention it comes with a free reel of RGB lighting?

Opting for a third-party Xbox controller - especially a cheaper one - can sometimes mean having to compromise on feeling premium materials and a solid build quality in your hands. Occasionally, though, licensed peripherals can surprise you, like the PowerA Advantage Controller.

Not only does this fancy gamepad have RGB eyeliner on, but it comes with an included reel of RGB lighting - which you can actually set up using the controller. The colorful gamer lighting is very much a draw for this product, but I swear, this might be the sturdiest controller I've ever tested. Thanks to Amazon Gaming Week, it's currently rocking a $29.99 price tag (was $44.99), and it's an absolute bargain if you don't mind using a wired controller.

The best Xbox Series X controllers nowadays are coming out with wireless functionality, but if that isn't such an issue for you, and you're someone who is quite hard on their peripherals, this might be the best $30 you ever spend.

PowerA Advantage Controller with Lumectra | $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is a brand new record-low price for the Advantage controller, which has been hanging around the $30-$40 range since the end of 2024. This brings it down by 33% though, and for the build quality you get it's an absolute bargain at this price. Buy it if: ✅ You like RGB lighting

✅ You want a controller with solid build quality

✅ You want a comfortable grip and two back buttons Don't buy it if ❌ You want a wireless pad

❌ You wish fewer gaming peripherals had RGB in them UK: £34.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the PowerA Advantage Controller?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

It goes without saying, but if you're not a fan of RGB lighting, the PowerA Advantage Controller probably isn't for you. This thing has some beautifully bright RGB arrays inside it, which give it a really lively look. The plain black (or white) design feels fairly muted on its own, but the outline of each facial component from the RGB gives it this really bold eyeliner aesthetic, like it's dressed up and ready to go to an emo rock gig.

If you are a fan of RGB lighting, you probably know how much of a pain it can be to program and control various strips, lamps, and accessories. I have two sets of RGB lights in my living room space, and both of them are controlled with similar radio frequency remote controls. This makes it really difficult to just control one, because they're constantly interfering with one another. Having a gamepad or phone app that can control all of the lighting would make things a lot easier, and being able to set mood lighting for your gaming sessions without having to reach for umpteen different remotes is a massive win (maybe the movie Click was onto something).

Gorgeous RGB lighting appears in PowerA's latest flagship Xbox controller, the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless, which we awarded with stars earlier this year. This brand knows how to light up your gaming room, and we're all here for it. They also know how to make a great pro controller, and the two back buttons here are placed exactly where you need them. Not to mention that build quality again, but I honestly don't think I've ever tested a gamepad that feels as bulletproof as this thing does. I'm usually not one to recommend wired up PC controllers if I can help it, but this deal is just too good to miss.

