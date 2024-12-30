I spent the PlayStation 30th anniversary using a mini PS1 than nobody liked, but modding has turned it into something special

I'd be lying if I said the PlayStation Classic was my favorite mini console at launch. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that the tiny PS1 originally ended up off my Christmas list back in 2018 thanks to its lackluster collection of games. Fast-forward to the OG system's 30th anniversary and the power of modding resulted in me using the little replica in place of the real deal.

Blasphemy! I hear you cry. How could you possibly substitute the PS1, one of the best retro consoles ever made, for a half-baked replica that favors style over substance? Well, convivence is key to my questionable decision, as being able to solve all of the stock device's shortcomings helps make it the mini I'd been originally waiting for. Plus, I had big plans to stick it in my pocket and take it with me to the family Christmas gathering, and I don't think the OG system would fit in my parka.

I'm also acutely aware that the PS1 mini could end up going up in price out of sheer collectability. That's largely because it's now discontinued, meaning you're at the mercy of second-hand marketplaces and resellers. However, Amazon has some new in-box and refurbished options from $69.99, matching some of the cheapest listings at eBay. You only need to look at NES, SNES, and Genesis mini prices to know that could change as supplies deplete, especially since new mods make it a really nice system for quick classic sessions.

A PlayStation Classic comeback

Okay, let's dive into what you can actually do with the PlayStation Classic as we close out 2024. If you leave it stock, the system will still serve as a way to play some classics, but the console's 20 included games don't really represent the PlayStation's legacy. Sure, you've got Final Fantasy 7, Metal Gear Solid, and Resident Evil on there, but there are countless classics you could have instead of, *checks notes", Jumping Flash.

Let's be real, a proper PS1 mini should be serving up iconic capers like Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot. So, upon grabbing the plug-and-play mini console for cheap, I decided to look into what modding could do for the poor wee thing. And oh boy, the community has been busy, as you can now play practically any game you'd like on the device. Best of all, the whole process is technically a softmod, so you won't be permanently changing the console's firmware.

The mod in question, "Project Eris", is designed to support your own collection of ROMs via a USB drive. As someone who has a large physical PS1 collection, this is exactly my kind of jam. While I will use the original console at any opportunity just to hear those sweet laser mechanism sounds, being able to access any of my games and output over HDMI is extremely valuable.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

To successfully give the PS1 mini these new abilities, you'll need to grab a few things. The first is an OTG cable with a micro USB port and full-sized type-A port built in. Not only will this save you plugging drives into the front of the system, but it's key to carrying out the softmod installation. You'll also want to use your gaming phone charger or a power supply, as while the mini console can happily run off your TV's USB port power, running the installer requires a little bit more juice.

There's a step-by-step set of instructions on the Project Eris website that'll take you through downloading the mod, putting it on a USB stick, and getting it onto the PS1 mini. It does tell you not to use an OTG cable until you've installed the mod, but for whatever reason, I couldn't get the installer to work without it. Your mileage may vary, though, so try putting the drive in the front controller port instead if you're not having much luck.

Once the transformation is complete, you'll have the ability to drag and drop ROMs onto your PS1 mini. The firmware will still retain the original 20 included games and simply add to the main carousel using your own files and artwork. However, you'll also have the ability to ditch the look of the PlayStation Classic OS altogether and use RetroArch instead, which means you can emulate a bunch of systems using just this tiny PS1.

Should you buy a PS1 Mini?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you're willing to engage in a spot of modding, the PS1 mini is more than worth picking up today. It already had looks on its side thanks to its beautifully accurate shell and physical attention to detail. Even if Project Eris wasn't a thing, this tiny replica is still going to look fantastic on a game room shelf alongside the rest of your miniature collectible consoles.

That said, modding is what truly makes the PlayStation Classic worth buying today, and while you'll have to supply your own ROMs and pop them on a USB stick, the process is pretty easy. Not only are you gaining the ability to play all your favorite outings from Sony's past, but you'll also gain comforts like wider USB controller compatibility and more visual settings via RetroArch.

The thing that appeals to me most about the Project Eris softmod is that it's fully reversible. Unplugging your USB stick and OTG cable will prompt the console to boot up as normal, and while the same risk applies here with any firmware fiddling, it feels safer than other projects I've dabbled in.

Ultimately, it's game selection that initially held the PlayStation Classic back from greatness, so it's now an excellent way to play PS1 outings in my book. By the time you've read this, I'll be in a sugar coma playing Toy Story Racer using the mini console, and you could spend New Year's Eve doing the same.

