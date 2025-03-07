Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet

News
By
published

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT is now available in white

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT collection in a pink setup, showing new white colorway
(Image credit: Razer)

Razer has stealth-dropped another brand new colorway on one of its most popular gadgets today, with the Kraken Kitty V2 now available in white. The $99.99 / £99.99 headset is available to order via Amazon and Razer right now, having previously only been available in the brand's Black or Quartz.

The new white model comes with adorable pink accents on the side of each main cup, with the inside of each ear colored with the same bright color. That pink looks a little more vivid than the brand's own Quartz option, which opts for a more muted coloring overall. Everything else has been recolored in that crisp white finish, from the insides of the main earcups to the microphone and cable. It's not giving any of the best gaming headsets a run any time soon, but it certainly looks great.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT | $99.99 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT | $99.99 at Amazon
The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT is now available in a stark white colorway at Amazon. While Razer's store also has it on the shelves, shipping is faster and cheaper here.

Buy it if:

You're building a white setup
You prioritize aesthetics over raw performance
You're a cat lover

Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't mind dropping design for better audio

UK: £99.99 at Razer

View Deal

Sure, the black and quartz versions were nice and all, but with so many cozy setups running with white and pastel aesthetics Razer knows exactly what it's doing here, and I'm loving it.

I naturally prefer my peripherals in white - it just feels like a more polished experience considering everything was black, silver, or gray for so long. This isn't the most expensive gaming headset in the world, but with a clean coat of paint it certainly looks more premium than it ever did before.

This isn't the first time the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT has had a wardrobe change. Last month, the Razer Kuromi collection gave the headset a full purple makeover and there's a similar Hello Kitty and Friends edition available as well (for $40 more). This seems to be Razer's go-to for cutesy limited edition runs, so I can't believe it took them so long to give it a full permanent color update.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT features the brand's TriForce 40mm drivers, a functional set of grills that provide fantastic audio for their price point (they're the same as you'll find in the Razer Barracuda X, one of my favorite devices). While there's no 2.4GHz connection, Razer does include a wireless option with its low-latency Bluetooth (you can still plug in if you run out of charge as well).

Where to buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon can deliver the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT in white a little quicker than Razer itself can if you're a Prime member, which makes it my go-to retailer for this drop.

View Deal
Razer

Razer

Razer is offering free delivery, but if you want your headset within the next week you're looking at a $10 surcharge.

View Deal

We're also rounding up all the best wireless headsets and the best PS5 headsets on the market. Or, for more Windows shenanigans, check out the best PC headsets available.

See more PC Gaming News
TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Two official images of the purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset with a purple GamesRadar background.
Turtle Beach just launched a stunning purple version of its iconic Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset
Photo of the Razer Kuromi Collection sitting on a white desk, taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe.
Razer has launched its Kuromi Collection in the US so I've turned my cozy gaming setup into a pretty purple Sanrio paradise
Hand holding Razer Kraken V4 headset against a PC setup
Razer Kraken V4 review: "an iconic headset, all grown up"
Promo image of the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed gaming headset on a green GamesRadar background.
I'm obsessed with the Razer BlackShark line and now one of its best headsets has returned to its lowest ever price in time for Presidents Day
Alienware Pro Wireless headset on its side with brand logo showing on the cup
I just finished reviewing Alienware's fantastic wireless gaming headset and now it's cheaper than ever
Razer Minecraft Collection accessories set up in a game-themed PC setup
Razer's new Minecraft collection celebrates the creepers we all love to hate
Latest in Headsets & Headphones
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT collection in a pink setup, showing new white colorway
Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset sitting on a black shelf with a gray background.
OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset review - a budget headset that kicks up a storm with its unique look, but not with its sound
Two official images of the purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset with a purple GamesRadar background.
Turtle Beach just launched a stunning purple version of its iconic Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset
Image of the Razer Hammerheard Hyperspeed wireless gaming earbuds on a green GamesRadar background.
I'm seriously considering ditching my gaming headset after seeing this ridiculously low Xbox earbud discount at Woot
Promo image of the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed gaming headset on a green GamesRadar background.
I'm obsessed with the Razer BlackShark line and now one of its best headsets has returned to its lowest ever price in time for Presidents Day
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 gaming headset sitting on top of a black PC tower with its box behind it.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 review - One step up for the Stealth line, another great headset
Latest in News
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT collection in a pink setup, showing new white colorway
Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet
Black Widow post-credits
Avengers Tower will have a new name in Thunderbolts, and the movie's director says it's "a symbol of things taking a darker turn"
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Monster Hunter Wilds is slowly recovering from a rough PC launch, finally hitting 60% positive reviews on Steam – but some big issues remain
Paralives
The Sims 4's colorful competitor Paralives is bringing one of my favorite features from The Sims 3 back – the ability to customize literally everything
Ultraman: Rising still from the movie
Director of popular Netflix anime Ultraman: Rising offers disappointing update on sequel
Balatro Joker art
Balatro creator was "shocked" at his poker roguelike's high review scores: "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8 and I made the damn thing"
More about headsets headphones
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset sitting on a black shelf with a gray background.

OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset review - a budget headset that kicks up a storm with its unique look, but not with its sound
Two official images of the purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset with a purple GamesRadar background.

Turtle Beach just launched a stunning purple version of its iconic Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice

I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount dice failed its saving throw
See more latest
Most Popular
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Monster Hunter Wilds is slowly recovering from a rough PC launch, finally hitting 60% positive reviews on Steam – but some big issues remain
Paralives
The Sims 4's colorful competitor Paralives is bringing one of my favorite features from The Sims 3 back – the ability to customize literally everything
Daniel Craig in new James Bond movie No Time to Die
Amazon boss reportedly said "I don’t care what it costs" to buy James Bond after they approached long-time producers with a Moneypenny spin-off
Black Widow post-credits
Avengers Tower will have a new name in Thunderbolts, and the movie's director says it's "a symbol of things taking a darker turn"
Balatro Joker art
Balatro creator was "shocked" at his poker roguelike's high review scores: "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8 and I made the damn thing"
Ultraman: Rising still from the movie
Director of popular Netflix anime Ultraman: Rising offers disappointing update on sequel
Donkey Kong 94
Forget Pokemon Red and Blue, Nintendo's finally brought the secret best Game Boy game to Switch: an expanded version of Donkey Kong with 2425% more levels
Screenshot from Styx Blades of Greed&#039;s reveal trailer, showing the titular green goblin gliding atop a grimdark fantasy city.
Genre giants Metal Gear Solid and Splinter Cell might not be kicking like they used to, but underrated stealth gem Styx is coming back for another game
Noah Centineo in The Recruit
The Recruit fans are blaming The Night Agent for the show's cancelation: "It's Netflix's fault for releasing at the same time"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Netflix expects to spend $18,000,000,000 on shows, movies, and more in 2025: "We're not anywhere near a ceiling"