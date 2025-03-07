Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet

Razer has stealth-dropped another brand new colorway on one of its most popular gadgets today, with the Kraken Kitty V2 now available in white. The $99.99 / £99.99 headset is available to order via Amazon and Razer right now, having previously only been available in the brand's Black or Quartz.

The new white model comes with adorable pink accents on the side of each main cup, with the inside of each ear colored with the same bright color. That pink looks a little more vivid than the brand's own Quartz option, which opts for a more muted coloring overall. Everything else has been recolored in that crisp white finish, from the insides of the main earcups to the microphone and cable. It's not giving any of the best gaming headsets a run any time soon, but it certainly looks great.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT | $99.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT is now available in a stark white colorway at Amazon. While Razer's store also has it on the shelves, shipping is faster and cheaper here. Buy it if: ✅ You're building a white setup

✅ You prioritize aesthetics over raw performance

✅ You're a cat lover Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't mind dropping design for better audio UK: £99.99 at Razer

Sure, the black and quartz versions were nice and all, but with so many cozy setups running with white and pastel aesthetics Razer knows exactly what it's doing here, and I'm loving it.

I naturally prefer my peripherals in white - it just feels like a more polished experience considering everything was black, silver, or gray for so long. This isn't the most expensive gaming headset in the world, but with a clean coat of paint it certainly looks more premium than it ever did before.

This isn't the first time the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT has had a wardrobe change. Last month, the Razer Kuromi collection gave the headset a full purple makeover and there's a similar Hello Kitty and Friends edition available as well (for $40 more). This seems to be Razer's go-to for cutesy limited edition runs, so I can't believe it took them so long to give it a full permanent color update.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT features the brand's TriForce 40mm drivers, a functional set of grills that provide fantastic audio for their price point (they're the same as you'll find in the Razer Barracuda X, one of my favorite devices). While there's no 2.4GHz connection, Razer does include a wireless option with its low-latency Bluetooth (you can still plug in if you run out of charge as well).

Where to buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT

Amazon Amazon can deliver the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT in white a little quicker than Razer itself can if you're a Prime member, which makes it my go-to retailer for this drop.



Razer Razer is offering free delivery, but if you want your headset within the next week you're looking at a $10 surcharge.

