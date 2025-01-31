I just finished reviewing Alienware's fantastic wireless gaming headset and now it's cheaper than ever

I've only just wrapped up my testing of the Alienware Pro Wireless headset, so I was surprised to see Dell offering its lowest ever price on the impressive device. These cups have stayed pretty close to their $229.99 MSRP since launch, but those numbers are trickling down this weekend.

You'll find both the Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar Light models available for just $199.99 at Dell right now, a $30 discount over that launch rate. That's the first significant saving I've seen (a brief $5 discount on the white model at Amazon a few months ago is pretty easy to compete with). The sales price brings the Alienware Pro Wireless into direct competition with cheaper mid-range models that don't offer the same attention to tuning and ANC features.

The value in this offer is looking particularly strong. While the Razer BlackShark line will cost you a little less, for example, you're dropping that fantastic comfort, noise cancellation, and slick aesthetic. At $199.99, the Pro Wireless is punching above its weight in features and performance and that's a compelling case against even the best gaming headsets on the market.

Alienware Pro Wireless gaming headset | $229.99 $199.99 at Dell

Save $30 - The Alienware Pro Wireless headset has been stuck at MSRP ever since it launched, save for a brief $5 saving at Amazon, but that's all changed today. Dell itself has given the fantastic cups their first major discount, dropping the $229.99 price down to a record-low $199.99. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize comfort

✅ You switch between PC and PS5

✅ You play in a louder environment Don't buy it if: ❌ You regularly travel with your headset

❌ You play on Xbox Price check: Amazon: $229.99



Should you buy the Alienware Pro Wireless gaming headset?

(Image credit: Future)

I wasn't quite prepared for how much I would enjoy using the Alienware Pro Wireless. The brand's previous headsets always seemed a bit so-so, carrying a hefty brand-name tax and offering the same as everyone else. Active noise cancellation, a richly textured soundstage, and a particularly clean microphone tell a new story, though.

The slick design takes a defiant step away from the space-age aesthetics of previous releases (and the brand as a whole). Instead, this could well be a high-end Bose or Sony set of headphones at first glance. Those soft rounded corners force us to forget about the angular days of Alienware's past, instead painting a more serene picture alongside its soft-touch matte plastic cover.

I was particularly impressed with the level of comfort these cups provided, though. The cushioning feels softer than you'll find in the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (currently on sale for $179.99 at Amazon, was $199.99), while still providing an excellent noise isolation seal. I was able to wear these cushions for hours on end, the oval shape perfectly snapping around my ears but never asserting too much force, without feeling a single pinch.

I'd easily recommend the Alienware Pro Wireless to anyone looking for a particularly comfortable device, it comes only second to the Turtle Beach Atlas Air (with its unique mesh headband system) in this arena.

Audio performance across PC and PS5 is fantastic, while not quite as full-bodied as the more premium SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless it's still bouncy and shows plenty of detail across all ranges. The headset is better on PC, though, as that Dolby Atmos app truly pushes its lower ranges to their full potential. Annoyingly, this is a separate download to the Alienware Command Center. With only a USB-C wired connection, I wouldn't recommend it to Xbox players.

(Image credit: Future)

You're also getting ANC features (and a Transparency mode), a rare addition at this price point. The Nova Pro Wireless is one of the few other headsets with the tech packed in, and it comes in $120 more expensive at MSRP. That makes the Alienware Pro Wireless an easy recommendation for anyone who plays in a louder environment - aside from the noise cancellation itself there's particularly good natural sound isolation in these cups and the microphone benefits from both as well.

There's a but here, though. The Pro Wireless does have its shortcomings, and they're largely based in the productivity arena. The cups don't swivel, so placing them into a backpack can be a little spooky (there's no carry case included either). The headset has a sturdy design overall, but I still wouldn't recommend it to anyone taking their setup on the go regularly, especially considering pretty much every other model released these days offers a 180 degree rotation.

We're rounding up plenty more of the best wireless gaming headsets as well as the best PS5 headsets and best PC headsets for extra options.