Nintendo Switch 2 could be more like the Wii U than you realize, and I'd say that's a good thing

After a long night mulling over the Nintendo Switch 2 release trailer, I'm finally getting excited for the next-gen handheld. Originally, I was slightly underwhelmed by the fact it looks like, well, a slightly bigger Switch. However, I think we could end up with something that's more like the Wii U than a safe revamp of the 2017 console, and it's all thanks to that extra USB-C port.

Before you reach for your trust pitchfork, I hear ya - comparing the Nintendo Switch 2 to the Wii U sounds like an insult. Ninty's oddball Wii-successor marks a dark period in the console giant's history, whereas the new Switch could be one of the best gaming handhelds yet. That said, there are specific features the portable could steal from the 2012 system that'll elevate it to true backwards compatibility greatness.

By that, I mean that the Switch 2 could fix one of my biggest issues with the OG console - a lack of dual-screen functionality. Even if NDS, 3DS, and Wii U games did end up on some sort of Virtual Console, revisiting those favorites would only really work in handheld mode since you'd need a touchscreen. However, I am convinced that the USB-C port on top of the sequel device is intended for more than just basic accessories, and it could transform it into a multi-display menace.

Wii (U) have the technology

I feel like I've been ranting about 3DS and Wii U games on the Switch 2 for years now, but Nintendo has finally given me a glimmer of hope. There is still a tiny portable gaming pessimist in me that says the new top USB-C port is merely for charging and standard accessories. However, the connector has come a long way since 2017, and its modern video output capabilities could help the system function as a Wii U gamepad.

My hardware hypothesis is this - players will be able to plug the Nintendo Switch 2 into its docking station using a USB-C cable. In turn, that will allow you to use the entire handheld as a controller while the main game screen is displayed on your TV. This will free up the console's built-in touchscreen for secondary elements like mini-maps and inventory shenanigans. Sounds familiar? That's exactly what the Wii U was all about.

Since USB-C has the bandwidth to deal with multi-monitor video output, and Power Delivery can sort out the charging side of things, using the Switch 2 in this manner is entirely possible. By placing the connector on the top of the system, Nintendo is signaling that there is some sort of intent behind the decision, and I'm not convinced it's just to make charging easier or facilitate earphones (the included headphone jack quashes the latter.)

The part that has me really excited is that being able to use the Switch 2's built-in screen and your TV at the same time isn't just for backwards compatibility. Yes, it will bridge that irritating hardware gap that makes playing Wii U and 3DS games impossible. But, it also means we could end up with the former console's functionality injected into new releases. I don't know about you, but I can see it being a really neat optional way to play the next Zelda game, especially if it lets you mess around with Hyrule maps and your inventory.

Nintendo Switch 2 Online 3DS foreshadowing?

Okay, perhaps the idea of Nintendo making the Switch 2 even slightly like a Wii U is a stretch. Instead, let's imagine that the company is planning to finally bring DS and 3DS games to its Online service. In that instance, it's entirely possible we'll end up with an attachable screen that harnesses the video output power of USB-C, once again creating a hardware solution to Ninty's backwards compatibility woes.

I'm already on record saying that the Switch 2 should be more like the 3DS, but the teaser smashed those dreams into bits. At the same time, I'm highly suspicious of the fact the trailer simply showed us the same device featured in leaks over the past few years, so I'm now wondering if it's only showing us half a console of sorts.

The basic idea is that a secondary screen could fit onto the top of the Switch 2 and connect via USB-C. That would allow the system to work pretty much like a 3DS, displaying gameplay on the top while reserving the bottom panel for touch features required for those original games. This would absolutely beat squeezing both windows onto just the handheld's display, and as someone who uses that layout via emulation on other handhelds, I've had quite enough of that.

It's an idea I've been holding onto since my Ayaneo Flip DS review since it demonstrated what a modern dual-screen device could achieve. Only rather than forcing a clamshell design upon players in 2025, Nintendo could instead implement something more modular using the top USB-C port. There's nothing stopping it enacting my makeshift Wii U gamepad desires too for when hooked up to a TV, but actually making an accessory resolves the handheld side of things.

Honestly, I'd rather Nintendo brought back the Virtual Console for Switch 2 rather than continuing its Online library service. Sadly, I think it'll be the latter that ends up happening, and its new launches will likely be supported controllers that belonged to its retro consoles. Of course, rather than giving us a 3DS related gamepad, it may instead offer up that aforementioned screen attachment, potentially as a subscriber exclusive.

Switch 2 backwards combability possibilities

It's needless to say I'll be disappointed if Nintendo doesn't do something fancy with its top USB-C port. Perhaps it's got more quirky accessories on its mind, or maybe it's simply being a grownup and trying to embrace charging versatility. What I will say is that I consider not being able to play previous console games on the OG Switch as its biggest pitfall, and the connector could easily remedy the issue.

Maybe I'm asking too much of the "new" Nintendo that has seemingly found a formula worth repeating twice. It'd have to be confident in its hybrid handheld format still being desirable, otherwise it risks repeating its attempts to keep the Wii brand momentum going. What I will say is that I don't think Ninty has forgotten its dual-screen golden years, and it's high time it started feeding into the nostalgia of aging gamers from the 3DS era.

