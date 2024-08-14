I'm so close to buying my own LG OLED G4 thanks to this deal

In many ways, I regret ever laying eyes on the new LG OLED G4, as the speedy gaming TV has spoiled living room screens for me. That wouldn’t be so much of a problem if the premium panel were remotely in my price range, but the 144Hz heartthrob is trying to lure me back to it right now with a rather attractive $600 off the 65-inch model.

You can now grab the 65-inch LG OLED G4 at Amazon for $2,799.99 (was $3,399.99), and the 18% saving knocks it back down to its lowest price. The discount matches up with previous Prime Day discounts but marks only the second time it has dropped below $3,000 since its release. Keep in mind this premium gaming TV is a 2024 model and one that can completely revamp your PS5 or Xbox Series X setup with an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate and incredible 4K upscaling abilities.

It’s needless to say even at its lower price, the OLED G4 is one of the most expensive gaming TVs out there, and those of you with a high-spec setup might be eying up last year’s LG OLED G3 instead. However, after spending most of the summer playing console and PC games on this glorious screen, I think it’s well worth up-spending on the 2024 version, especially if you’ve got a budget at this level anyway.

Should you buy the LG OLED G4?

The LG OLED G4 has made a big impression on me, so much so that I swiftly declared it the best gaming TV in 2024. That’s not an accolade I was willing to just hand out, but the colors, contrast, and level of 4K upscaling this screen provides more than justifies its premium price point.

To play devil’s advocate, I would expect no less from a TV that costs over $3,000, and I’m fully aware that the panel’s MSRP is monstrous. Put it this way – my personal budget more or less caps out at around $1,000, meaning I’m more likely to go with something like the Hisense U7N. Even that display’s mini LED capabilities and 144Hz refresh rate are more than enough to provide a sensational living room gaming experience, but my whole situation is best summed up by that Distracted Boyfriend Meme.

Okay, here’s the deal – I couldn’t afford to buy the LG OLED G4 outright at full price, but with a $600 discount, I’m tempted to find a way to get hold of one. If you’d asked me the same question before just the other night, I wouldn’t have gone to such financial lengths, but after playing Overwatch 2 at 120Hz on both the G4 and Hisense’s cheaper mini LED challenger, I get why players would splash out on the former.

It ultimately all comes down to upscaling, as while I couldn’t have told you that Overwatch 2 was running at 1080p on PS5 to hit 120Hz on the G4, I could immediately notice a difference using Hisense’s model. That’s not to say the U7N does a bad job handling full HD visuals, but the LG OLED screen’s AI Super Upscaling clearly does a lot of heavy lifting, in turn justifying its price point.

Of course, there are plenty of other models out there that could very well bring the challenge to the G4, and it’s not exactly a fair fight to pit an OLED flagship against a mid-range mini LED screen. The point I’m really trying to make is that investing in LG’s expensive display comes with potentially unbeatable benefits, and discounts like the one featured here could be key to actually affording the punchy panel.

Looking for more screens? Check out the best 120Hz 4K TVs and best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X for high-spec models. Alternatively, swing by the best gaming monitor if you need a display for your desk.