I love playing retro games on this handheld, and the latest version is even cheaper right now

At a glance, the Anbernic RG Cube looks like a fictional handheld from a '90s anime, but it's one of my favorite portable retro machines. Its unconventionally square screen makes it wonderfully versatile for vintage outings, and the extra vertical space makes it a mean alternative to a real Nintendo DS. So, when I spotted the new cheaper version for even less, it's safe to say I got pretty excited, even if it was missing a few perks.

At Geekbuying right now, you can grab the new Anbernic RG CubeXX for just $73.88. That's thanks to a 17% discount knocking even more off its already lower $88.99 MSRP, which isn't honestly a lot to pay for a 720p device that'll run a chunk of your retro console collection. Does it scale back compared to the version included in my best gaming handheld roundup? Absolutely, but I'll get on to why it feels like a nice price and specs balance.

It's worth noting that the RG CubeXX is also available at Amazon, but it'll set you back $94.99. That higher price helps drive home how nice this offer is, especially since Anbernic only released the scaled-down version at the end of October.

Anbernic RG CubeXX | $88.99 $73.88 at Geekbuying

Save $15.11 - The new CubeXX version of Anbernic's square screen handheld is already cheaper than the original, but an additional 17% off makes it even more affordable. You're trading away some specs to bring the cost down, but the main draw is that 1:1 aspect ratio, picking this handheld up is a no brainer. Buy it if:

✅ You want a a versatile retro handheld

✅ You prefer vertical layouts

✅ You need pixel accuracy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather use an Android handheld

❌ You're looking to run newer than PS1 Price check: Amazon $94.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Anbernic RG CubeXX?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've been pestering my friends to get the Anbernic RG Cube for months now, but if I'm being honest, $169.99 is a bit of a hard sell. I like to think that now the cheaper RG CubeXX is kicking around, my handheld-loving pals might be more willing to pay under $80 for almost the same portable, but there are a few differences that will ultimately change the core experience.

For starters, the new RG CubeXX uses a custom Linux operating system instead of Android 13, meaning you won't be able to fetch games and emulators from the Play Store. The good news is that Anbernic will still include everything you need to run your retro collection without much faff, allowing you to run a whole bunch of classics using 1GB LPDDR4 RAM and ARM Cortex A53 chipset.

Those specs are down a chunk compared to the Octa-core Unisoc T820 and 8GB LPDDR4X included with the original. But, for what it's worth, I don't think most players will notice when trying to run appropriate old retro games. You'll still be playing Game Boy, GBC, GBA, SNES, and Sega Genesis games at full speed, and a bunch of OG PS1 games will run nicely too. Just don't pick up this handheld expecting it to pull off newer systems, as even 3DS will prove a bit challenging.

ANBERNIC RG CubeXX Official Promo Video - YouTube Watch On

On that note, the CubeXX isn't as ideal for DS games due to its lack of touchscreen. That's a bit of a bummer considering the full-fat version works so well as an alternative, but you'll still be able to play a nice helping on releases on this device using stylus emulation. I still stand by the fact that the 1:1 aspect ratio does a better job of fitting two smaller screens on it than most devices, and even the lavish Ayaneo Flip DS can't produce the same results thanks to annoying quirks with Windows emulators.

Another omission with the CubeXX compared to Anbernic's higher spec model is its lack of hall-effect joysticks. For those of you with a feat of stick drift, this may have you worried, but it is a feature typically reserved for premium handhelds. I do think there's still a place for traditional thumb sticks, and having done a sort of casual Pepsi challenge with some friends recently, I don't think many of you will feel a difference.

For under $80, the Anbernic RG CubeXX is a solid handheld that covers a lot of retro gaming ground. There are of course cheaper devices out there if you're on a tighter budget, including the Anbernic RG35XX Plus and the wonderful Super Pocket. That latter alternative is firmly on my Black Friday gaming deals watchlist since it uses Evercade cartridges instead of ROMs, making it a more suitable present for less tech savvy family members (my gran is getting one whether she likes it or not.)

Looking for more handheld savings? Swing by Black Friday Steam Deck deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Alternatively, take a peek at Black Friday TV deals if you're looking for a living room upgrade.