A new MSI Claw handheld has leaked, and it’s dressed like a Fallout Pip-Boy

A new version of the MSI Claw might already be on the cards, and leaks suggest it’ll pay tribute to Fallout. Yes, you heard me right, the next model supposedly looks like a rusty old Valtec Pip-Boy, but it’s set to be armed with a slightly bigger screen and one of Intel’s Lunar Lake chips, meaning it could be the first handheld to use the next-generation CPU.

The MSI Claw only just arrived on the best gaming handheld battlefield, but there’s cause to be one step ahead in terms of planning. After all, portable PC contenders are popping up all over the place, with Asus ROG Ally X preorders having just gone live. Even graphics card makers like Zotac are prepping to take on the Steam Deck OLED, and the Lenovo Legion GO is still targeting players who prefer a bigger screen.

Dubbed the MSI Claw 8 AI+, images of the yet-to-be-announced handheld are now making the rounds online. Leaked by the ever-reliable momomo_us on Twitter, the shiny new portable looks like the original at a glance, featuring the same layout first used by the OG Asus ROG Ally. Of course, the main difference this time around is that it’s cosplaying as a Fallout terminal, complete with a rust-effect shell and a Vault Boy logo around back. The face buttons also pay tribute to that phosphorus-style glow produced by he Pip-Boy in New Vegas – a nice touch for fans craving attention to detail.

MSI Claw 8 AI+Lunar Lake8inch Full HDThunderbolt 4 Type-CMSI Claw x Fallout pic.twitter.com/ztC4AtPG20June 2, 2024

Extra context in a reply fills us in on some specs, including the aforementioned Lunar Lake CPU. The upgrade means it’ll harness the power of Intel’s next-gen Battlemage graphics, which could help give it an edge over fierce AMD options like the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. The leaked blurb also says a bigger battery and Thunderbolt USB 4 ports will accompany the handheld’s larger screen, which implies it might be billed as a premium option.

If you’re not into apocalyptic shooters, you might not want to write off the leaked Claw just yet. While the only pictures provided are of a Fallout version, the insider info points towards the existence of an ordinary model. The Claw x Fallout collab is described as a partnership between MSI and Bethesda and “limited edition,” meaning we’ll likely see plain colorways if the leak proves legit.

Should you wait for the MSI Claw 8 AI+?

(Image credit: MSI / momomo_us)

It’s worth hammering home that MSI hasn’t announced plans for a new handheld as of yet, and there’s no guarantee the Claw 8 AI+ will show up any time soon. That said, if the laptop maker is already planning for a next-gen version of its portable PC, it’d make sense to wait for it rather than splashing out on the current AM1 Alder Lake Meteor Lake model. Access to Battlemage GPU tech should translate to better overall performance, especially when put up against Ryzen-based opponents.

Choosing whether you should go for the MSI Claw over other handhelds partially comes down to your personal preferences. If you’d rather use a portable that’s tried and tested, you’d be better off sticking with something with an AMD chipset, as I can confirm that the ROG Ally and Legion GO will run the latest games at 1080p. Doing so does come at the cost of low battery life, but checking out the upgraded ROG Ally X is arguably a safer move over opting for something with new Intel innards.

Keep in mind we also have no idea how much the MSI Claw 8 AI+ will cost, and price can make or break a portable. If it ends up staying below the $800 premium bar established by Asus and Lenovo, the second Claw might be able to stand its ground. However, it’ll still need to provide performance that keeps up with its main competitors to avoid feeling redundant.

If you’re big into Fallout, you might be already sold on the idea of a Pip-Boy handheld. The limited edition design is reason enough to hold off, but you’ll want to scope out alternatives before holding off. Some of the top portables out there routinely drop in price, and you could end up with a brilliant mobile rig way before the MSI Claw 8 AI+ hits the market. Hopefully, the leaked newcomer arrives with a nuclear bang rather than an underwhelming pop, as it could help make Intel handhelds a prominent force within the scene.

