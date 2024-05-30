One of my favorite graphics card makers is releasing a gaming handheld that could take on Steam Deck OLED

Zotac, a company I’d normally associate with custom graphics cards, just launched a teaser for a new gaming handheld. That’s perhaps not that surprising considering Steam Deck rivals are the in thing right now, but leaked specs suggest it’ll go the extra mile compared to the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw. In fact, its apparent qualities almost match one of my favorite premium portable PCs out there, particularly when it comes to its choice of APU and OLED screen combo.

The best gaming handheld race is more like a dance, with the Steam Deck OLED maintaining its belle of the ball status while other portable PCs dance around it. Ultimately, deciding which system to shuffle with comes down to both budget and requirements, as most devices boast different qualities to entice you with. Looking for a larger screen? The Lenovo Legion Go might be your jam. Care more about ergonomics? The Asus ROG Ally has you covered. Even frame rate chasers can get in on the action with a premium option like the Ayaneo 2S.

Zotac’s recent Computex 2024 landing page teaser isn’t enough on its own to answer the question of “who is this for?” However, as with all upcoming gaming tech releases, specs have seemingly already leaked out into the wild. Shared by Videocardz, the list suggests the device will pair the usual 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD combo with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840 APU – a chip that’s a generation ahead of the ROG Ally’s Z1 Extreme processor. It’ll also apparently come armed with a 7-inch 120Hz AMOLED touchscreen, helping it trade visual blows with the Deck’s 90Hz OLED display.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zotac Zone specs (TBC) Price TBC CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8840 GPU AMD Radeon 780M RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB M.2 SSD (2280) Display 7-inch AMOLED (1080p, 120Hz) Connectivity UHS-II microSD, USB-C Battery 48.5Wh Operating system Windows 11 Home Size TBC Weight Under 700g (TBC)

Extra premium perks like hall effect joysticks and two-step adjustable triggers imply that the portable will be premium. There’s zero information about the device right now, but the whole spec sheet is giving me Ayaneo 2S vibes. That latter handheld maker is even using the same Ryzen chip in its newest models, so Zotac might be trying to catch the attention of high-spec players rather than those of you looking for a cheap Steam Deck alternative.

Should you wait for the Zotac Zone?

(Image credit: Zotac)

The Zotac Zone certainly looks attractive on paper, but I’ll need to see both a price tag and get hands-on before knowing if it's worth investing in. With so many portable PC options now roaming the battlefield spoiling for a fight, buying something that balances specs and cost is an absolute must. Put it this way, you could go out and buy a Ferrari, but if you’re only going to use it to swing by a fast food drive through, you’d probably be more comfortable using a Ford Fiesta.

That said, potential Zotac Zone attributes like a 120Hz AMOLED screen and that Ryzen 7 8840 APU hold a lot of promise. At the moment, there aren’t many OLED handheld PCs roaming around, and you’d normally need to opt for something like the Razer Edge or the best gaming phone to enjoy AMOLED tech specifically. Even the upcoming Asus ROG Ally X handheld is set to use an ordinary LCD, so the Zone could be one of the only contenders to properly take that fight to Valve.

Zotac is set to reveal its gaming handheld at Computex 2024, and that should help determine whether it’s worth getting in the Zone. If we end up with an MSRP that matches the ROG Ally X, the company might be in with a chance of grabbing a big slice of premium portable pie. If the component maker somehow manages to pull off a cheaper price tag, we could be looking at a truly disruptive device, one that’ll offer Steam Deck OLED fans enhanced performance without reverting back to LCD visuals.

