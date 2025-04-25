One giant leap for mankind: Baldur's Gate 3 mod "Withers' Big Naturals" succeeded by Oblivion Remastered mod "The Emperor's Big Naturals," so "finally the game is f***ing playable"

By Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian's own account , the breast-ifying fan mod Withers Big Naturals is an immensely popular way to augment the game – which is something a whole lot of people did more broadly – and it was only a matter of time before its gargantuan impact made itself known in another RPG. This is where Oblivion Remastered's The Emperor's Big Naturals mod comes in.

"Finally the game is f*#@ing PLAYABLE!" reacts one enthusiastic commenter on Nexus Mods .

"He breasted boobily down the stairs," another reply acknowledges on Twitter .

Though, from my expert analysis, it seems that the Emperor is not able to breast as boobily as his compatriot Withers, whose taut and shriveled skin makes any cup size increase startlingly obvious.

Which one of you degenerates is to blame for this shit?! 🤣🤣

The Emperor, however, is lucky to have been blessed with an appropriate BMI and thick robes of regal fur and embroidered cloth, which totally obscure any cleavage he may or may not be working with. So, in the example images modder DankMagicianGirl includes to advertise The Emperor's Big Naturals, it would be difficult to ascertain the naturals in question if it weren't for two round, ornamental cape clasps denoting their respective apexes.

"Can't wait for the bigger naturals version," comments another post on Nexus Mods.

"Male breasts mod arrives before female breasts mod," another comment notices. "This is stunning and brave."

That's right: stunning and brave.