Ahead of the Switch 2, I’ve found new appreciation for the Switch Lite

Look, I’m just as hyped about the Switch 2 as the next nerd, but the Switch Lite has been living in my head rent-free this week. Nintendo’s scaled-back gaming handheld is far from perfect, and I’m still not over the fact that it skimped on docking capabilities. But, now that mobile machines have even less chance of fitting in your pocket, I’m starting to really appreciate the pint-sized portable and what it offers for under $200.

Before you get the wrong idea, this isn’t a call to drop your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order for a Switch Lite instead. That’d be slightly bananas given there’s a massive performance gap between the two portables, not to mention Ninty’s latest system rivals the best gaming handhelds. The point I’m really itching to make is that the 2019 console is remarkably small for something that will run plenty of the same games as the newcomer.

Granted, you’ll miss out on biggies like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza if you stick with the Switch Lite or any of Ninty’s OG handhelds. It’s also just sensible to pick up a Switch 2 if new outings are a priority, since that’s the whole point of buying a new-gen system. However, there are plenty of you out there who are going to be happier playing games on a much cosier console that costs half the price and embraces simplicity at its core.

A pocket portal to Nintendo worlds old and new

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you’ve never held a Switch Lite, you might not be aware of how adorably small it actually is. Not only is it only 8.2 inches wide, but it pretty much occupies the same footprint as the Switch 2’s 7.9-inch LCD screen.

Just think about that for a second – we’re talking about a handheld that will actually fit in most larger pockets and can run Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Yes, I’m fully aware that the Switch 2 is going to take performance to a different level and add all sorts of fancy new details.

While there are plenty of players who’d take a larger console for benefits like a higher resolution and frame rate any day of the week, I have casual players in my life who’d still buy the Switch Lite based on size alone. Not everyone is going to care about playing at 60fps or illuminating Hyrule with ray tracing, and it’s easy to see the appeal of a sub-$200 device that will still have access to plenty of adventures while weighing less than a small bag of sugar.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Nintendo has built up one hell of a library since releasing the Switch back in 2017. In many ways, the Switch 2 is going to rely on that same roster of incredible outings, and a chunk of the handheld's launch lineup consists of rehashed favorites with enhancements. Even Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is going to be playable on the OG systems, and I can see myself diving into Samus’ latest mission on the Lite console when travelling.

Simply put, you’re not going to miss out on much at launch if you have a Switch Lite versus the Switch 2. There will be performance differences, and you are going to make peace with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza being next-gen exclusives. Still, you’re going to be paying far less for the smallest member of the Switch crew and still have access to most of the same games people will be playing this June.

No JoyCon-venience

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I’m about to anger the internet at large by saying this, but I don’t really like Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers. I’m hoping the Switch 2 helps me get onboard with the detachable controllers since they’re sort of mandatory for handheld play, but I much prefer integrated gamepads. You only need to read my Lenovo Legion Go review to get an idea of where I stand, and while Ninty doesn’t commit that many sins, I feel like the idea still comes with compromises.

For example, the OG JoyCon features one of the poorest excuses for a d-pad I’ve ever used, mainly because they’re actually just face buttons. These are an improvisation of sorts, so that each pad can be used as a separate controller for multiplayer. But it means you’re missing out on one of the company’s greatest controller innovations that makes all the difference in retro classics and platformers.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Aside from the glorious D-pad on the Switch Lite, the rest of the buttons and sticks are the same. That doesn’t mean they feel the same, though, as the fact that the OG Joy-Cons attach using rails is noticeable in the hands. Depending on how you hold the handheld, there’s always a little bit of give and wiggle since they aren’t solidly joined to the body, and while there’s no real risk of them detaching, I’m always just a bit too wary of the fact that they’re separate entities.

Again, I’m hoping the new Switch 2 makes me fall in love with the idea of Joy-Cons with its larger design and magnetic connectors. That said, I still think the Switch Lite does more to provide a comfortable set of controls with less compromise, and while not being able to detach them, switch them out for third-party alternatives, or replace them if faults occur is a drawback, I still think it’s worth it for the solid feel and lovely D-pad.

The Switch has a Lite future ahead of it

(Image credit: Taki Udon)

The Switch Lite absolutely has its shortcomings, and it won’t be long before it starts to look like an older handheld. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but the portable’s adoring fanbase is already hard at work coming up with ways to elevate the device to new heights.

There’s a bit of a catch-22 when it comes to the Switch Lite and modding in that the players most likely to own one might not be into tinkering. I do view the handheld as a causal console that benefits from embracing simplicity, but at the same time, upgrading it with custom parts will help it look impressive even compared to the Switch 2.

You can already dive into a bunch of Switch Lite mods ranging from replacement Hall-effect joysticks for $19.99 to different shells and larger batteries. However, the project I think is going to keep the smaller handheld relevant for years to come is Taki Udon’s SUPER5 OLED screen mod. Not only will that kit arm the portable with a more vibrant display, but it’ll even arm it with HDMI output, which resolves my main issue with Nintendo’s base hardware.

I don’t want to feed into any conspiracy theories, but it always felt to me like Ninty nerfed the Lite by ditching video output deliberately. I can only imagine how many players would have picked up the handheld instead of the OG or OLED model if it could actually connect to a gaming TV, and the fact that you can add the better screen and HDMI via modding is a game-changer.

Taki’s kit does come in at $115, but even if you add that cost to the price of a new Switch Lite, it’s still $135 cheaper than the Switch 2. It’s not going to help you hit higher refresh rates or resolutions, so it’s not a silver bullet in that regard. What it will do, though, is arm you with a handheld that can evolve alongside your needs, as even if you start off as more of a casual player cosied up on the couch, modding could help you expand onto bigger screens with a Pro Controller to hand.

Just to be clear, I am getting a Switch 2, so my homage to the Lite model isn’t supposed to be a pitch to pick it up instead. The main takeaway is that some of you might be better off grabbing the cheaper handheld while it’s still around and under $200, as it could be both a great place to start before investing in Ninty’s more lavish system or even just everything you need to play eight years of excellent adventures.

