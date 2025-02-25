MSI's RTX 50-Series gaming laptops are now available to pre-order and prices start from just $1,599

The first wave of RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 gaming laptops are hitting the shelves, with MSI's roster of Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth machines making their way to the pre-order bench in both the US and UK. All four rigs are now available to pre-order with Nvidia's latest GPU in tow, ready for shipping ahead of their March 31 release date.

These pre-orders will remain live right up until launch day, but us laptop folk have it easier than others. RTX 5080 stock and RTX 5090 stock has been running off the shelves pretty quickly. I've seen both solo GPUs and prebuilt PCs being snatched off the shelves, but the mobile market doesn't quite operate in the same way. I'm not expecting these to be difficult to find at launch, but some of these rigs are contenders for my roster of the best gaming laptops on the market, so I will update if that changes.

I'm seeing a selection of MSI gaming laptops spanning RTX 5070 Ti models from $1,599.99 all the way through to RTX 5090 behemoths at just a hair under $5,000. If you've been saving up for the new generation this is your first shot at a 2025 system.

Best Buy has the MSI Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth RTX 50-Series gaming laptops ready for pre-order ahead of that March 31 release date.

✅ You want a larger machine

UK: Save £100 at Very

MSI Titan 18 HX

The MSI Titan 18 HX is the highest-spec machine in today's pre-orders. I reviewed last year's model, featuring the same (at least on paper) 4K 120Hz Mini LED display, but 2025's iteration packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor and up to RTX 5090 graphics power. Throw in dedicated PCle Gen 5 SSD cooling and Thunderbolt 5 and this is a real next-gen device.

US: MSI Titan 18 HX | From $4,999.99 at Newegg

This is the big'un, MSI's flagship machine stacked with power for a full desktop-replacement experience. Best Buy is straight out the gate with pre-orders, with shipping set for March 31. Also check: Amazon

UK: MSI Titan 18 HX | From £4,999.99 Overclockers

Overclockers has the RTX 5090 MSI Titan 18 HX listing page on the site, but stock is still yet to filter through. This is the only site I've seen with the machines mentioned, though. Also check: Very | Currys | Amazon

MSI Raider

The MSI Raider series looks a lot like the Titan, but swaps those blue accents for red. This year's selection still packs a punch (the 2024 MSI Raider 18 HX remains the most powerful gaming laptop I've tested to this day), with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D or Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processors and up to an RTX 5090 GPU. Interestingly, the Raider beat last year's MSI Titan 18 HX in my testing, so this is certainly one to watch.

US: MSI Raider 18 HX | From $3,899.99 at Newegg

You can pre-order the RTX 5090 MSI Raider at Newegg for as little as $3,899.99. That gets you an RTX 5080 GPU with a Ryzen 9 processor. Also check: Amazon

UK: MSI Raider 18 HX | From £3,999.99 at Overclockers

The RTX 5090 MSI Raider 18 HX is also available to pre-order from Overclockers, at just a hair under £5,000 - but the RTX 5080 version is £1,000 cheaper. This is about as premium as they get (not counting the Titan above it), but if you're looking to invest this is where you should be heading right now. Also check: Very | Currys | Amazon

MSI Vector

The MSI Vector is one for those after a gaming laptop that doesn't look like a gaming laptop. Yes, you're still getting those brightly colored keys and the MSI logo on the back, but the sleek black build can blend a little better into more than one scenario. This is a rig for creators who game, but that doesn't mean you're dropping the specs. While you'll likely draw less from those RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs due to the slimline design, these machines still benefit from the full Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX / AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX treatment.

US: MSI Vector | From $1,599.99 at Newegg

The MSI Vector stretches all the way down to the RTX 5070 Ti, which means you can pick up a new generation gaming laptop for as little as $1,599.99 right now. Newegg is still out in front for this model as well. Also check: Amazon

UK: MSI Vector | From £2,399.99 at Overclockers

Overclockers has the MSI Vector 17 HX in cheapest, with the A18 HX and 16 HX also on the shelves. That's a strong variety of size choices all ready to pre-order today. Also check: Very | Currys | Amazon

MSI Stealth

In my testing, last year's MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio underperformed in its class, but it's still a slimline travel laptop worth taking note of if you want next-generation power on the go. It takes advantage of the same brand new components as its beefier siblings, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor option, but adds an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series option into the mix as well.

US: MSI Stealth | From $2,999.99 at Newegg

Newegg has MSI Stealth machines as cheap as $2,999.99 right now, with a slightly earlier March 30 release date. The cheapest configuration packs an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and 64GB RAM. Also check: Best Buy

UK: MSI Stealth | From £2,799.99 at Overclockers

MSI Stealth prices range from £2,799.99 to £4,499.99 at Overclockers right now, spanning both 16-inch and 18-inch models. Also check: Very | Currys | Amazon

