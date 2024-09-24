Xbox doesn't want me to tell you how to build your own Elite Series 2 controller with this deal

Thanks to some confusing naming conventions from Microsoft, a lot of folks don’t know that you can get the brand’s best-ever controller, the Elite Series 2, for cheaper these days. The Elite Series 2 Core is exactly the same gamepad as its pricier sibling, complete with a wad of customization features. It’s cheaper, however, because it doesn’t come with the highly coveted component pack that gives this pro controller four magnetic back paddles, some swappable thumbsticks, and a carrying case.

I’ve noticed both models of the Elite Series 2 dropping in price in the last year, but we’ve just spotted that the Elite Series 2 Core has dropped back to its cheapest-ever Black Friday price. Usually sat at an MSRP of $129.99, it's down to just $95.99, which is actually the cheapest it’s ever been priced at by Amazon.

You'll be glad to know this offer even extends to the UK, where the price of the white version has dropped down to only £89.95 at Amazon - its lowest price since December of 2023.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core | $129.99 $95.99 at Amazon

Save $34 - The Elite Series 2 Core is your cheaper road into one of the best gamepads ever made. This cuts it down to $34 less than its MSRP. Funnily enough, its average price at Amazon is still $128, which shows you how seldom it actually drops in price, and by how much. Even without the add-ons that you’ll need to buy separately, this is a great deal on a premium controller. Buy it if: ✅ You like a classic Xbox controller feel

✅ You want a pro controller without back buttons

✅ You want to be able to customize deadzones, button assignments, and more Don't buy it if: ❌ You’d rather have a newer controller from a third-party UK: £89.95 at Amazon

This offer is great in its own right since you're getting one of the best Xbox Series X controllers at its lowest-ever price, but it's allowed me to do some stealthy bundle hunting. What if there's a way you lovely readers can use a workaround to get this controller and its add-ons for so much cheaper than usual? Allow me to explain.

The full-fat version of the Elite Series 2 is down to a discounted price of $141.35 at Amazon right now, but I can do you one better. The official component pack for the Core model will set you back $41.99 on its own, but you don’t actually need to go for such a pricey set of add-ons. There’s a near-identical set from Bsuzun that will work just the same and only costs $18.49 at the moment. In combination with the controller deal shown above, the total price of the Elite Series 2 is brought down to $114.49.

BSUZUN components for Elite Series 2 | $19.99 $18.49 at Amazon

Save $1.40 - It isn’t a giant saving on this specific product you make here, but this is a much more affordable version of the official component pack. Thanks to the magnetic back paddles on the Elite Series 2, the levers in this pack will slot right in and work normally. The thumbsticks simply pull and slot on top, so it’ll be easy to use whichever ones you like. Buy it if: ✅ You want four back paddles

✅ You want the full-fat Elite Series 2 for cheaper ✅ The official component pack is a bit pricey for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You don’t mind paying for official accessories UK: £25 at Amazon

Should you buy the Elite Series 2 Core?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

With a controller that’s now five years old, and a discount this big at a random point in September, part of me is wondering whether it’s some sort of clearance sale in preparation for an upcoming announcement of something new. We haven’t heard anything about an Elite Series 3, and even the Xbox Series X refresh leaks from last year don’t mention anything about it. I had hoped we would hear more about a new Elite controller from Xbox at some point in the summer, but with the new Xbox variants being announced, the silence continued.

So for now, there’s no point in holding off on a pro controller purchase. We haven’t had any official word about a new version coming, so you’re just as well grabbing something now. The Elite Series 2 and Elite Series 2 Core may be aging controllers, but they still hold up today. For a long time, gaming peripherals were trying to catch up to them, and while I’d argue that they now have, there’s no reason not to buy an Elite Series 2 in 2024 - especially when the Core version is going this cheap.

If you are thinking about buying something newer, your options are wide open. There’s the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, which is one of my favorite controllers these days. There’s the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox, which is probably the best gamepad ever made for unlocking Esports-level performances. Then there are new candidates like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, and upcoming options from PowerA and Nacon. All of these have launched in the last year, feature price tags under $200, and all feature wireless support on Xbox.

Essentially, if you want to wait around for Black Friday Xbox controller deals, you’ve got lots to look forward to. For now though, there’s nothing wrong with buying a Hall of Fame controller for its cheapest ever price.

