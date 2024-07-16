Two amazing mobile controllers, two great Prime Day deals - I know which one I'd buy

The Backbone One had the on-the-go gaming market under its thumb for a while. After the Nintendo Switch reminded us all how great portable gaming is, the added convenience of taking our home gaming sessions with us on our phones became a lot more appealing, and the Backbone was there for us. Now, though, it's been joined by some really powerful rivals, and while I'll always reserve a spot in my heart, I have a new favorite.

GameSir's G8 Galileo was only the second product ever to earn a five-star review score from me, and back then, I called it a Backbone breaker. Not only do I prefer it as a gaming controller, but it's hard to argue with its affordable price tag. Right now, the G8 Galileo is down to $58.90 at Amazon (was $79.99).

Even with Prime Day gaming deals forcing the price of the Backbone One down to its lowest-ever price of $69.99 (was $99.99), I find it hard to justify the extra money you'd spend over GameSir's alternative. It has two back buttons, a larger form factor, and a brand-new Bluetooth model for iPhone users who haven't immigrated to a USB-C device yet.

For the record, it's not like I wouldn't recommend the Backbone One. In fact, it might suit some shoppers better than others. Before we dive into who I'd recommend each controller to, here's a closer look at the deals on offer.

GameSir G8 Galileo | $79.99 $58.90 at Amazon

Save $21 - In this Prime Exclusive deal, a 5% coupon brings the price down from an already very competitive $62.99. Make sure you check that box on the retail page to get the full saving. This is certainly cheaper than I remember ever seeing it before. Buy it if: ✅ You want a comfortable controller

✅ You have larger hands

✅ You want back buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a smaller form factor Price check: Newegg: $59.99 | Walmart: $59.86 UK: £79.99 £62.39 at Amazon

Backbone One | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is also a Prime-exclusive deal, so check out the free trial link down below if you aren't seeing the offer when you click through. This deal applies to all models of the Backbone (except the limited edition ones), so if you don't want a PlayStation version, you can still get the discount. Buy it if: ✅ You want a portable, compact mobile controller

✅ You don't mind smaller buttons and grips

✅ You play on mobile in shorter bursts Don't buy it if: ❌ You have larger hands Price check: Walmart: $78.99 | Best Buy: $69.99 UK: £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Like a lot of the best Prime Day PS5 deals, this is a Prime Exclusive offer, so non-existing subscribers should check out a 30-day free trial to get unpaid access. That said, these aren't just PS5 controllers, you can use them to play Xbox Game Pass games via cloud streaming too. Let's have a closer look at who ought to buy which one.

Should you buy the GameSir G8 Galileo or the Backbone One?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

My personal pick for the best mobile controller would have to be the GameSir G8 Galileo, as it feels the most like a full-sized pro controller. It even sports GameSir's expertly placed back buttons, giving you more functionality and viability in first-person games. I personally wish more mobile controllers would try to integrate back buttons, but that's a story for another time.

The G8 Galileo has a USB-C connector, so if you're an Apple user with an older phone, you'll be better served by the iPhone-dedicated version of the Backbone One, which is currently on sale at Best Buy for just $49.99. That said, Gamsir has just announced a new version of the G8 called the G8 Plus, which connects to any phone via Bluetooth.

In terms of functionality, you might be thinking Backbone's PlayStation licensing gives it an edge for PS5 players, but in fact, the G8 works excellently as a PS5 remote-play device. It's my number one reason for not buying a PlayStation Portal because its back buttons and comfortable grip make it a delight to use.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

It's a smaller thing, but perhaps my favorite thing about the G8 Galileo is its pivoting USB-C connector. One of the biggest issues with the Backbone is that if you aren't careful, you can rip the male USB-C connector right off of it when disconnecting your phone. Since the Galileo's can pivot upwards, it feels much safer, not to mention more convenient.

The only reason I'd recommend the Backbone One over the G8 Galileo is if someone really wants a smaller, low-profile mobile controller. If you're modest about gaming on a train, or want something that doesn't take up too much room in a backpack, the Backbone is a smaller, arguably more elegant device.

I'm currently testing the Razer Kishi Ultra and a new Backbone rival from Asus called the ROG Tessen, so the competition is only going to get more fierce if Backbone doesn't have a new ace up its sleeve.

