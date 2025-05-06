Backbone's long-awaited "Pro" model is finally here, but I hope you've been saving for it

Mobile gamers, nerds, on-the-go players, lend me your ears. Backbone (of Backbone One fame) has finally launched a new mobile controller to the masses. The Backbone Pro hits the shelves today, bringing new features and a slightly increased size to your remote-playing hands.

On paper, that sounds like the really exciting news many of us have been waiting for from this manufacturer. It has been five years since the launch of the Backbone One, and plenty of cheaper, arguably better mobile controllers have arrived since. While I'm excited to hear about a new product from this brand, I'm not sure the Backbone Pro is what I was hoping for. For starters, it'll set you back $169.99 / £169.99, which is more than some full-sized, customizable controllers cost. While the new Pro model is bigger than the original, it isn't by much, as you'll see from the images.

Backbone Pro | $169.99 at Backbone

The Backbone Pro is available now through Backbone's website. In time, it will likely launch at participating retailers, which could include Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Apple, and Amazon - based on availability of the original Backbone One. Buy it if: ✅ You like the size and build of the original Backbone

✅ You want two back buttons

✅ You aren't in need of a PlayStation version Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to game on the go, but not for this price

❌ Want a larger, more comfortable mobile pad

On the bright side, there are two back buttons on the Pro model, which look to be integrated into the insides of the grips. This was the design perk I was hoping for the most, since a smaller controller can really benefit from back buttons that prevent too much awkward thumb work. Backbone says its new Pro controller has been redesigned from the ground up, but it sports a very familiar look overall. The grips are slightly extended, hopefully giving our pinkies more room to rest. The grips also have a bit more girth, hopefully making it more ergonomic overall.

If the new design leaves you a bit miffed, there are some new features you might like instead. Alongside the regular Handheld mode we all know mobile controllers for, Backbone Pro will also be able to connect via Bluetooth, potentially working as a PC controller. This does open up the value of the Backbone Pro slightly, since you'll be able to use it more as a multiplatform controller as opposed to just an on-the-go solution you throw in your backpack.

(Image credit: Backbone)

Thanks to Backbone's app and user interface, you can remap every button on the Backbone Pro and create tailored control profiles. Speaking of the app, Backbone+ subscribers will have access to a rotating library of free games that will have enhanced features for the new controller.

As this is a brand new product, there's no word at launch about a PlayStation or Xbox licensed version. This could throw up issues for PS5 players looking for an upgrade, since without that licensing, Remote Play may not be possible. Original Backbone One controllers couldn't use PS5 Remote Play, for instance, and besides the GameSir G8 Galileo, there aren't many non-licensed mobile pads that can do it. Cloud Streaming on Xbox Game Pass should be possible, though.

Is the Backbone Pro worth it?

(Image credit: Backbone)

We have a lot to thank Backbone One for, if you ask me. The way I see it, this brand kicked off the wave of mobile controllers we have in the market today. I do think a remote play, handheld surge was bound to happen after the popularity of the original Nintendo Switch; Backbone was just the first brand to bring it to the mobile mainstream. The problem is that a surge of mobile controllers has now happened, and many rivals have improved the Backbone formula in terms of comfort, usability, and functionality, all while charging a lower price.

The GameSir G8 costs $100 less than the new Backbone Pro, and thanks to its longer grips and more convenient, pivoting USB-C connector, it easily stole the top position on our mobile controller leaderboard. The Scuf Nomad takes the fight directly to the Backbone One with a similar size but more comfortable, symmetrical thumbsticks. It costs $99. The Asus ROG Tessen has excellent back paddles and can fold up for more convenience than Backbone One or Pro. It's priced at $109.99. The Razer Kishi Ultra and ELO Vagabond both offer a full-sized feel with extra functionality and Hall sensor sticks. They're probably the most premium options in the market, and they cost less than the Backbone Pro.

In short, I'm not sure the Backbone Pro does enough to warrant that price in a market that's already surpassed it at a cheaper price point. The Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox is my current favorite controller on the shelves for any platform. It has a modular design, four back buttons, and all the versatility you could want. It costs the same as the Backbone Pro, and I know which one I'd rather invest in.

For more on the latest gamepads, check out the best PS5 controllers, the best Xbox Series X controllers, and the best joysticks.