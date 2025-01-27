This is one of the only Nintendo Switch accessories I'd invest in now that Switch 2 is confirmed, and it's cheaper than ever

With the Nintendo Switch 2 now confirmed and on the way for 2025, your original Switch probably feels like it's aged by about twenty years. Whenever new platforms get announced, it can be easy to lose interest in putting any more funds toward whatever's being replaced. For the most part, I feel that way about my own Switch, but there are still a few gadgets and controllers that I'd recommend to help futureproof your console so that it's still worth coming back to in the years to come.

The CRKD Nitro Deck is one such product. It helped my Switch to stave off stick drift and feel much more usable in handheld mode thanks to its larger size. It also features four back buttons and ergonomic grips. It is, in my opinion, the finest way to enjoy the Switch in handheld mode in 2025, and in many ways, it's the Switch Pro we never got. It also happens to be heavily discounted at Amazon right now, with the stunning pink model going for just $34.99 down from its MSRP of $49.99.

This is a new record-low price for the Nitro Deck, which I consider to be one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers. Even the more regularly seen models that come in GameCube purple or Black rarely get discounted down below $39.99, which is what the other versions are currently sitting at.

Save $15 - This is the lowest-ever price for the Retro Pink model of the CRKD Nitro Deck, and it's currently the most affordable version of this pro controller for the Nintendo Switch. The other models are on offer at Amazon, but only to $39.99. Buy it if: ✅ You want to futureproof your Nintendo Switch

✅ You want back buttons

✅ The Switch is too small for you in handheld mode Don't buy it if: ❌ You mainly play the Switch in docked mode

❌ You want symmetrical thumbsticks Price check: $39.99 at Walmart

Should you buy the CRKD Nitro Deck?

So what is it about the CRKD Nitro Deck that will futureproof your current Nintendo Switch? Its general design philosophy matches up with the portable gaming PCs of today's market, so it makes the Switch feel very similar in the hands to the Steam Deck OLED or the Asus ROG Ally. It's a bit thicker than the Switch by itself, and it has curved grips so that holding it feels a bit more natural.

It also has Hall sensor thumbsticks, which means it won't degrade in time and suffer from stick drift like your Joy-Cons will. With four back buttons, you'll have more functionality than most controllers give you for Nintendo games, which can make playing some retro titles on Switch's SNES and NES libraries pretty hilarious.

The Switch 2 is coming with a larger form factor as well, which will make the regular Switch feel even more out of place as the years go by. Adding some girth and a slightly larger gap between thumbstick and buttons will make the Switch easier to come back to if you play in handheld mode.

Of course, the elephant in the room here is the CRKD Nitro Deck+, which is arguably even better than this original model if you're willing to part with a bit more cash. It changes the layout of the facial components so that the thumbsticks are symmetrical, which really helps to prevent thumb cramps during longer sessions. In addition, it features extra controls for a toal of six extra buttons.

For more controller shopping tips, check out the best PC controller, the best PS5 controller, and the best Xbox Series X controller.