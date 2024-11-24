Best Buy just dropped the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals I've ever seen

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that where there's a Black Friday, there must be a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle. Ninty prepared a fresh new one just before any deals officially kicked off, this time pairing up the white OLED Switch or a standard edition console with 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Those offers were ticking along just fine, until Best Buy dropped the biggest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals I've ever seen this morning. You can now grab the OLED package for just $274.99 and the standard edition model for $224.99. Forget the free game and subscription, this is the cheapest I've ever seen the consoles by themselves anyway. Considering the OLED console has only toed the line down to $300 a couple of times in its life, this is stunning value.

Individually, picking up the white OLED Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a year's worth of NSO in the US would set you back around $430, which is a lot for an almost eight-year-old handheld. With Best Buy's Black Friday savings, you get an extra $75 to put towards more Switch games, accessories, and anything else that takes your fancy this Black Friday.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $299.99 $224.99 at Best Buy

Save $75 - Not only are you grabbing a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online here, but you're saving $75 on the actual price of the Nintendo Switch itself. That's a brand new record-low price I haven't seen before.

Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $349.99 $274.99 at Best Buy

Save $75 - The same offer also applies to the OLED model - and it's the one I'd recommend picking up today. That display far outshines the original LED panel, and you're still getting all that value plus a record breaking discount. I've only ever seen this console dip to around $300 a couple of times in its life.



Should you buy a Nintendo Switch bundle this Black Friday?

Even right at the tail-end of the Nintendo Switch's life span, there are still ample reasons to pick up a launch model Nintendo Switch or its OLED model upgrade. Where the OLED Switch is concerned, the differences between the improved display are night and day. Mario 8 Deluxe, which comes as a download code for both of these bundles, looks incredible on the OLED. The world of Super Mario and his pals is always meant to be vivid and colorful, but only until you take a ride through the 48 courses on an OLED does it truly feel like the Mushroom Kingdom truly comes to life.

The upgraded Switch also has some quality-of-life features, including a more solid kickstand. That may not seem like an important add-on to point out, but it means I can rest my Switch on my bed, or on an extra wobbly surface without the fear of it falling over and causing damage to the lovely screen.

Even picking up the launch model Switch also part of the Best Buy Black Friday bundle deals, is an easy purchase to recommend. The Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon, but likely at a much higher price. While it's slated to be backwards compatible, this is the cheapest way to get your hands on the full Switch experience and its library of games - and it will stay like that for a while to come yet.

Whether you finally want to make that OLED upgrade or want to pick up a Switch for a loved one just in time for the holidays, these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are some of the best I've come across.

I'm always going to advocate for everyone to have a Nintendo Switch in their life. If you know me in the slightest that's a bit of a given, as the first word I ever spoke was 'Neeno' (meaning Nintendo) and I wish I was lying. (No seriously, just ask my mum.)

I'm always going to advocate for everyone to have a Nintendo Switch in their life. If you know me in the slightest that's a bit of a given, as the first word I ever spoke was 'Neeno' (meaning Nintendo) and I wish I was lying. (No seriously, just ask my mum.)