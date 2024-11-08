Amazon just launched its early Black Friday Holiday sale - these are the six gaming deals I'd buy this weekend

Amazon has opened its doors on its first wave of early Black Friday deals this week, and there are plenty of discounts for gamers on those shelves. The official sale is branded 'Holiday Deals', but we all know what that means. Like other retailers (Best Buy, Dell, and Newegg), Amazon regularly launches early offers like this once November kicks off, which means more time to browse for discounts.

Right now, savings are pretty geared towards PS5 and PC players, but there are a few Xbox offerings up for grabs as well. New PS5 Pro owners will be glad to see some record-low prices on games and controllers, but PC-compatible headsets are also joining the fray. Of course, you can view the full Holiday Deals sale to go at your own pace, but I'm rounding up my top five favorite deals below.

These are all discounts I would class as early Black Friday gaming deals. They offer record-low prices on some of the highest value tech around, making for a particularly potent discount. Many of these record discounts haven't been seen before, so games and accessories are sitting cheaper than ever right now. I've also only featured the gadgets and gizmos that the GamesRadar+ team recommends based on testing and comparing with similarly priced gadgets, so you know you're not picking up duff kit.

Amazon's Holiday Deals at a glance

Final Fantasy 16 | $49.99 $24.97 at Amazon

Save $25 - Final Fantasy 16 has dropped to a brand new record-low price at Amazon this week, kicking its $49.99 current rate (it launched at $69.99) to just $24.97. This title did see a flurry of discounts over the summer, but even then it always stayed above $30. Featured in: Best PS5 games Buy it if: ✅ You prefer live action combat

✅ You're a fan of the series

✅ You want a big game to invest in Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer turn based combat Price check: Walmart: $24.97 | Best Buy: $39.99

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 gaming headset | $129.99 $91.99 at Amazon

Save $38 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless is the best console headset on the market right now, and this PlayStation / PC version has just returned to a record-low price I've only seen once before. Wireless headsets with these kinds of features rarely drop to this position, so I'm not anticipating too many further savings over Black Friday. Featured in: Best gaming headsets Buy it if: ✅ You play on PlayStation

✅ You want more tuned EQ

✅ You like floating headbands Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox Price check: Best Buy: $91.99 | Walmart: $104.99

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 / PC controller | $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - We're just $10 away from a record-low price on the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro this weekend at Amazon, but that $189.99 rate is impressive by itself. This is usually a full-priced gamepad, having only ever hit this position a few times in the last few months - and only dropping lower very briefly for one day. Featured in: Best PS5 controller Buy it if: ✅ You want tactile face buttons

✅ You need plenty of customizable controls

✅ RGB is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer DualSense trigger features Price check: Walmart: $194.99 | Best Buy: $202.99

Logitech G920 racing wheel (Xbox and PC) + Logitech Driving Force Shifter | $359.98 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - If you're building a racing sim setup this Black Friday, you'll want to check out this early bundle deal on the Logitech G920 and Driving Force Shifter. The two together are now just $249.99 at Amazon - impressive, considering the wheel by itself is just a few bucks cheaper. Featured in: Best racing wheel for PC Buy it if: ✅ You want a full immersion setup

✅ You play on Xbox and PC

✅ You're new to the hobby Don't buy it if: ❌ You want specialist-grade specs Price check (racing wheel only): Best Buy: $243.99 | Walmart: $248.99

Asus ROG Ally Z1 handheld | $499.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - The cheaper (but slightly weaker) Z1 version of the Asus ROG Ally has just sailed down to a fantastic rate at Amazon, all thanks to an additional $10 coupon on the page. This portable PC has been $179.99 in the past, but only very briefly in August - otherwise it's remained steady at between $400 and $500. Featured in: Best gaming handhelds Buy it if: ✅ You play lighter games

✅ You want to play on the go

✅ You want the full Windows experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play on Steam Price check: Walmart: $399.99 | Best Buy: $499.99

Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - The Alienware AW3423DW is a fantastic QD-OLED gaming monitor with a great price right now. This has been hovering at $900 this year, but that rate gave way to this record-low $799 position for the first time in October. Featured in: Best gaming monitor Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize contrast and vibrancy

✅ You need speedy refresh rates

✅ You like high brightness Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a 4K panel Price check: Walmart: $799 | Best Buy: OOS

Should you wait for Black Friday?

It's always tricky knowing whether to wait it out or dive in ahead of official Black Friday deals, especially once we're into November. This is when retailers really start to ramp up their discount offerings, stretching their holiday sales out over a course of weeks. We're fully in the thick of it now, though - prices have been falling since mid-October and seem to be staying down overall. While it's impossible to say what will happen when November 29 rolls around, I've seen enough of these events to say a record-low price now is well worth jumping on.

I typically see retailers ramping up their sales around two - three weeks out from Black Friday itself. And many of the same prices are on the shelves come that Friday morning. That's not to say more discounts won't join them - but in general, if a gadget takes a drop to a new record-low price now, it's unlikely to move further during the official sale.

Where a product has been at a record-low price for some time, that guidance changes a little. A device that has been camping on the same discount for a matter of months could well take a further price drop later in the month. The actual cash saved is going to depend on the value of the item in question. An extra saving on a $30 PS5 game isn't going to hurt as much as an extra $100 off a high-end gaming monitor. The cheaper the item is, the less those extra Black Friday price cuts will offer.

We're also getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox deals, and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals as well.