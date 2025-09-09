3 months later, these are the top 4 Nintendo Switch 2 accessories I refuse to go without

The Nintendo Switch 2 celebrated its three-month birthday on September 5, making it just as old as some of the dubious food I still have sitting in my fridge.

Of course, I've got far more enjoyment out of the new Ninty handheld in that short amount of time than those questionable out of date snacks and that's because of the high-quality Switch accessories I've had at my disposal. These extras have helped fight against storage limitations, made Joy-Con 2 controllers far more comfortable, and upgraded the sound of my new favorite Switch 2 games.

If you just picked up your Switch 2 or want to get the most out of your new handheld, I've listed all the accessories that I'm still using three months later.

1. Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card | $58.50 at Amazon

This officially licensed SD card is draped in cute white and red Super Mario branding and it provides an extra 256GB worth of storage for my Switch 2 - which is double the onboard storage of the handheld. I use this SD card every day to store everything from screenshots and video clips, my older digital game library, and to store and run Switch 2 games and digital upgrade packs. UK: £47.85 at Amazon

The Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card I have popped into my Switch 2 is the least exciting accessory part of my setup, but arguably the most important.

Ideally, I'd be using a 1TB capacity Switch 2 microSD express card in my handheld right now, but as the tech is still relatively new, that much data can reach prices of at least $200, which is out of my price range. Fortunately, with the very few first-party Switch 2 games available right now, that 256GB of extra storage is ideal for my needs.

Having this card along my new handheld journey has meant that I've been able to spend more time gaming and less time worrying about having enough space for game upgrades. However, what I really appreciate about that extra storage is that it has allowed me to take a ton of screen captures.

Throughout Donkey Kong Bananza, I took screenshots for pretty much every major story plot beat. The platformer is so stunning it was hard not to take snapshots the moment I dived down into every new lush, and vivid sub-layer. Surprisingly, I still have plenty of space left to fill up to, and I can't wait to start capturing my favorite Pokemon Legends Z-A moments when the game drops on October 16.

2. Belkin Carrying Case for Switch 2

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2 | $29.99 at Amazon

This Belkin Carrying Case never leaves my side, and that's because it has space for not just my Nintendo Switch 2 handheld, but up to 12 physical Switch and Switch 2 games from my collection, and a pouch that can store everything from a spare charging cable to my Joy-Con 2 rails, so I don't lose them.



UK: £17.99 at Amazon

I've tested a lot of Switch 2 cases since launch, but this Belkin Carrying Case is my favorite from the lot. Even as I type these very words, my Switch 2 is zipped up nice and snugly in the compact case, protected against the threat of my cat, who has the mindset that even my Nintendo tech is something to play with.

This case is pretty simple when it comes to design, which normally isn't to my taste. I'm the kinda girl who likes sporting a Switch case that represents my favorite cute Nintendo characters, but the robust quality and ample amount of storage won me over. Plus, it is at least available in a range of colors, which is better than nothing.

The Belkin Carrying Case can fit my Switch, my game carts, and some extra accessories in its fabric mesh pouch. There's also a hidden AirTag pocket, but what I like about this case the most is that it can actually fit into my backpacks.

Not all travel cases are actually suited for travel, but I can pop this into any one of my standard-size bags and it still provides me with ample room for my makeup bag, purse, and even a sketchbook or two. If I'm bringing my Switch 2 on the go, this Belkin Carrying Case is coming with me.

3. 4Gamers Twin Controller Grips

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

4Gamers - Twin Controller Grips | $14.99 at Best Buy

The 4Gamers Twin Controller Grips provide ergonomic handles and large shoulder button panels that help make using a single Joy-Con 2 a more comfortable experience during local co-op with friends. The grips also come equipped with cut-out sections that have made slotting in my controllers a stress-free experience.



UK: £9.99 at Amazon

I'm not a fan of how it feels to hold a single Joy-Con 2 controller, which is why these Twin Controller Grips by 4Gamers (also known as STEALTH) are a permanent fixture of my Switch 2 setup three months in.

Handing one of these over to a friend washes away that typical disappointment I see on their face when I've handed them a singular Switch 2 Joy-Con in the past, even if they're essentially just pieces of moulded black plastic.

That's because these plastic controller add-ons are equipped with ergonomic grips that replicate the feeling of using a more premium controller, like the Switch 2 Pro Controller. Not only are the handles comfortable to hold, but they also provide large shoulder buttons, which are far easier to press than the SL and SR buttons of Joy-Cons, making drifting and jumping in Mario Kart World a breeze. Just ask my friends, I'm still the Mario Kart reigning champion with these bad boys.

4. SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds | $129.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds and my Switch 2 are a match made in audio heaven thanks to the buds' compact size and high-quality sound from their 6mm neodymium drivers. The inclusion of active noise cancelling, a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, and access to the Switch 2 audio presets through the Arctis app has cemented them as one of my favorite Switch 2 accessories so far. UK: £159 at Amazon

I've rambled on about these gaming earbuds a lot in the past, but that's because they are pretty much with me at all times - whether I'm playing my PS5, my OLED Steam Deck or my Nintendo Switch 2.

Over these past three months, they've become a key part of my portable Ninty setup, partially because of how discreet and compact they are. Their small size means that they easily fit into even my tiniest of backpacks, which is something my favorite gaming headsets struggle with. More importantly, they offer Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, which I don't like to game on the go without.

The small wireless dongle fits directly in the top USB-C port of my Switch 2, and with it in place, I've been taking advantage of the latency-free audio without being at the mercy of wires. Sure, the audio from the buds' 6mm neodymium drivers isn't as majestic as the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset. However, I powered through the majority of Donkey Kong Bananza, smashing my way through terrain using these buds, and I enjoyed every second.

