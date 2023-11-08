Halo developer addresses GTA 6 trailer leaks: "I feel sorry for the people at Rockstar who've been working towards this moment for so long"

A developer for Halo has shared their frustration following the GTA 6 trailer leak, telling fellow devs to "please just let cool moments be cool moments."

Earlier today on November 8, a report went live that suggested GTA 6 could be announced "as early as this week," with a trailer next month. Just a few hours later, Rockstar confirmed the report and told fans to expect the first GTA 6 trailer in December . Although an exciting few hours for GTA fans, this turn of events doesn't sit quite right with John Junyszek, Halo's community manager at 343 Industries.

Quoting the original report, Junyszek points out that the leak came from people who "weren’t authorized to speak publicly" about the upcoming project, before telling others: "Don't be this person." Speaking from the perspective of a developer, Junyszek writes: "If you're ever fortunate enough to work on a game that millions of people care about - don't be this person."

"The people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly," decided to undermine multiple years of hard work by their colleagues.If you're ever fortunate enough to work on a game that millions of people care about - don't be this person.…November 8, 2023 See more

"Imagine: You and your teammates have been dreaming of this moment since day one. Now that it's almost ready, entire teams have started planning to turn that reveal into something truly memorable for the fans, the studio, and the gaming community as a whole," the tweet continues, "then, right before the announcement, someone takes it upon themselves to undermine it all - robbing millions of fans (and the team you've been in the trenches with) of the reveal that they deserve."

Junyszek adds: "Rather than being a spectacular surprise - you are now an expectation. All because of one person. Don't be that person." Before telling fellow game developers and leakers to "please just let cool moments be cool moments."

Honestly, I can see where Junyszek is coming from. GTA 6 fans may be rejoicing at the news , but imagine how much more exciting that announcement trailer would have been if we had no idea when it was coming. Instead, we'll now be counting down each day of December until it releases. Either way, GTA fans will soon be getting what they've been dreaming of for several years now.

This isn't the first time developers have rallied around GTA developer Rockstar. Last year, following the huge GTA 6 leak , employees from Naughty Dog, CD Projekt Red, and more showed their support for the studio online following the 90+ video leak.