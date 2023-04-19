Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie to star in thriller described as "Bond vs. Bourne"

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are set to star in upcoming Warner Bros thriller Maude v Maude.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the film is being described as a "'Bond vs. Bourne' type of global action thriller" with filming locations to be announced. An "intense multi-studio bidding war" reportedly took place before Warner Bros sealed the deal.

Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) is set to direct from a screenplay by Scott Mosier (The Grinch).

Believe it or not, Maude v Maude marks Berry and Jolie's first ever collaboration. The two have decades of action films under their belts, with Jolie starring Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and playing opposite Brad Pitt in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Berry playing Storm in X-Men and Jinx in Die Another Day.

Berry starred as Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum before directing her first feature film, sports drama Bruised. The actor is set to star alongside Mark Wahlberg in upcoming action thriller Our Man from Jersey.

Jolie last starred as Thena in Marvel's Eternals and as Hannah Faber in Yellowstone writer Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead, and recently directed Without Blood starring Demian Bircher and Salma Hayek. She is set to play opera singer Maria Callas in Maria directed by Pablo Larrain.

Maude v Maude does not yet have a release date.