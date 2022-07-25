James Gunn clarifies why Marvel won’t release Guardians 3 Comic-Con trailer yet

Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con was packed full of announcements, including some teases about Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The cast and crew of the final movie in the Guardians trilogy were on hand in Hall H to screen some exclusive footage.

Total Film was lucky enough to see the first teaser at the convention (you can read our description of it here). However, the official trailer for Volume 3 has yet to be shared with the public. Director James Gunn has now explained why this is after a fan reached out to him about being disappointed that Marvel hasn’t released it.

"I wish you could have [seen it] too," Gunn responded. "But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!"

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives in theaters on May 3, 2023, as part of the newly confirmed Phase 5 of the MCU. All of the major players will be returning with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff back as the Guardians.

There are also some new additions to the cast as Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji join the MCU. Poulter will play Adam Warlock, who was briefly teased as an enemy to the Guardians in the post-credits of the second movie. Iwuji will be playing the High Evolutionary, a master geneticist and ruler of Counter-Earth.

