New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer promises one last ride for Star-Lord, Rocket, and the team

A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has arrived and, yes, it's going to make you cry.

Franchise regulars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff are back as the titular Guardians, along with Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova, who returns as Cosmo the Space Dog following her appearance in the Guardians Holiday Special. Will Poulter stars as anti-hero Adam Warlock with Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, who created Rocket.

Vol 3. sees Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, who, while still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. This mission, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. The film also dives into Rocket's tragic origin story, with a brief clip of Baby Rocket previously breaking the internet. In fact, the entire trailer feels like one flashing neon sign saying 'Rocket dies'. Let's hope Gunn, now the co-CEO of DC Studios, is on misdirect duty for his Marvel swan song.

Writer-director James Gunn used the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Christmas-themed Disney Plus outing as a way to set up certain things for the third and final chapter: "I don't have to talk about where they got Knowhere from, or Cosmo being around Knowhere. I think you see what Nebula's role is in the group now: she's a leader to some degree. We see all these changes since we've seen them last."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on May 5, 2023. For more on the MCU, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to look out for in 2023 and beyond.