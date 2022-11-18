Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special first reactions call it heartfelt and hilarious

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special first reactions are in – and they’re pretty glowing. The Disney Plus one-off sees the Guardians return after their brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this year.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the special follows the heroes trying to make a memorable Christmas for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) head to Earth to try and find a present to cheer him up. Hijinks ensue as they come back with none other than Kevin Bacon.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a lot of fun and made me smile a lot," writes Collider’s Steven Weintraub (opens in new tab). "Unlike everything Marvel, it's not pushing the next MCU movie or show. It's exactly what the title is selling a holiday special. If you're a fan of Drax and Mantis you're going to love it."

Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan (opens in new tab) adds: "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is an absolute gift. Hilarious, heartfelt... and even plants some seeds for Guardians 3. Kevin Bacon is a legend."

Yahoo Entertainment writer Kevin Polowy (opens in new tab) writes: "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is really enjoyable. Here for anything that celebrates the legend of The Legendary Kevin Bacon, but this is Dave Bautista & Pom Klementieff's show, aka Drax & Mantis Go to Hollywood, and they are a total riot. Especially while drunk."

"I've watched the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special! Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista are joyous together for laugh-out-loud moments," says Brandon Davis (opens in new tab). "The nuance James Gunn brings to emotional beats are great and the little MCU ties are exciting for the hardcore followers."

The Wrap’s Andi Ortiz (opens in new tab) says: "The #GotGHolidaySpecial is just so much fun. Not nearly enough Nebula, but that's an evergreen feeling for me. Lots of laughs and joy. And honestly, hard to imagine a better kick-off to a career for @kevinbacon, really excited to see where he goes from here."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special is released on November 25 on Disney Plus and marks the conclusion of Marvel Phase 4. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to look out for.