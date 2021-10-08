GTA Online will let you help out some "familiar friends" with their "legit business" this year

GTA Online will get an "exciting new adventure" starring some familiar characters later this year, according to Rockstar Games.

Rockstar teased the new addition to GTA Online at the very end of its long-awaited, official announcement for the GTA remaster trilogy . According to the little bit Rockstar's willing to say so far, this adventure will bring back "some well-known contacts and familiar friends" who need help with "expanding their 'legit business.'" It also promises "many more surprises" to be revealed soon as well.

Players are already speculating about who these contacts and friends may be, with the guesses trending toward a new appearance for the GTA 5 campaign protagonists or recurring characters such as perennial heist partner Packie McReary. As for what the "legit business" could be related to, those are relatively few and far between in GTA Online so far, with a few notable exceptions being the night club and auto shop.

The good news is that since Rockstar says the new stuff it's teasing will arrive later this year, seeing as how it's already October, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out for sure.

How to make money fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Solomon Movie Props | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online tips | GTA Online Playing Cards | GTA Online Peyote Plants | GTA Online Serial Killer | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Action Figures | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card | GTA Online Panther Statue