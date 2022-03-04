GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions get three graphics modes

GTA 5's new performance modes for its PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have been revealed.

Rockstar announced today that GTA 5 would boast Fidelity and Performance modes when it launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this month. First up, Fidelity Mode limits the gameplay to 30 frames per second, but boosts the visuals up to native 4K with ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the Series S supports upscaled 4K.

Next, Performance Mode boasts a crisp 60FPS across all three platforms. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X will support upscaled a 4K resolution in this mode, the Series S will sit back at 1080p. Finally, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will offer a bonus Performance RT mode, combining 60FPS gameplay with upscaled 4K graphics and ray tracing available.

There'll also be other new-gen features launching alongside this. The PS5's DualSense controller will offer haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, taking on weather conditions, damage, and more. There'll also be 3D offered on the PS5, as well as Spatial Sound on the Xbox Series X and S.

Starting today, you can transfer your GTA 5 story progress over to the eventual new-gen version by uploading your save data to the Rockstar Games Social Club. When the new-gen version of GTA 5 launches later this month on March 15, you'll immediately be able to transfer your story mode progress over through your Rockstar Games Social Club, including your vehicles, progression, stats, and more.

