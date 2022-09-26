The Grounded Wendell SCAB location in the Upper Yard is actually on the south porch of the shed, accessed by scaling the giant deck chair and crossing over to the table next to it. Wendell Tully's SCAB, or SCA.B, to abbreviate it correctly, is different to the others you'll have found already in Grounded - as this one hasn't shrunk like all the others. Yes, it's a Full-Sized SCA.B, a landmark object that's certainly not going to fit on your character's wrist any time soon. We'll show you here the exact location of Doctor Wendell Tully's SCAB in the Upper Yard, and more importantly, what you need to do once you find it.

Wendell's SCAB location in Grounded

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To find Wendell's Full-Sized SCAB in Grounded, players need to head to the Upper Yard, the first time they'll have had to go there for the story campaign at least (though there's nothing preventing you from going earlier than that). Take a Dandelion Tuft with you, and once there, follow these steps:

Head to the shed on the left side of the Upper Yard and use the fallen bike or grass as a means to reach the porch. Use the Bomber Baseball Bat leaning on the right side of the chair to reach the seat. Drop down and cross over to the tip of the hammer that's been left there. Use the Dandelion Tuft to drift over to the side table with the radio, pipe and nail clippers - Wendell Tully's SCAB is just behind them. There's also some Grounded toenails up here - they're more valuable than you think.

How to use Wendell's SCAB

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Once you've reached the SCAB, you'll see that it's non-functional. BURG.L gave you a Replacement Fuse as a means to fix it, so here's how that's done.

Head behind the SCAB, where there'll be a battery panel. Strike the panel with a tier 3 busting tool (check out our Grounded weapons page for how to get one). This will force the panel open and allow you to insert the SCA.B Replacement Fuse. If you face the SCAB from the front, the dial you need is a grey sliding switch on the device's right side, near the tabletop. Interact with it to get Wendell Tully's last message, and a clue about where he's headed.

Now you have that, this might be a good time to really set down some roots in the Upper Yard. All the main story objectives will be here for the rest of the foreseeable future, so build a new base somewhere safe here and make yourself comfortable for the long-haul, or invite some friends to tackle these challenges in Grounded multiplayer. Of course, if you want help with the next quest - and you probably do, it's a rough one - check out our page on the Grounded Shed Lab location here!