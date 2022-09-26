Grounded Multiplayer and how to play with friends

Grounded multiplayer is a great way to experience the game, because the world of giant bugs and general peril can be a pretty scary place to explore on your own. If you can play Grounded with friends, then you've got at least one other person available to back you up, whether that's to take down a tough creature as a team or pool resources for your latest construction project, or even going to all the superchips and lab locations in Grounded. The process for setting this up isn't too tricky, but there are certain options you need to understand along the way to make sure the host doesn't accidentally end the session for everyone or prevent the other players from accessing the world they've built together. If you want to play with friends, here's everything you need to know about setting up Grounded multiplayer.

How to host a Grounded Multiplayer game

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To host Grounded Multiplayer you need to go to the main menu, as any online options can't be triggered from within the game itself. Select Multiplayer, then Host Online Game, where you'll be given the choice to Continue your current save or start a New Game, along with the option to set a password so only your select friends can join the session. If you start a New Game you'll be prompted to choose between a Standard or Shared World, or if you continue an existing save then you can click the left stick to create a shared copy of your world, and we'll explain what this mean below. Once you've set your preferences accordingly, you'll be dropped into the game and ready to receive online visitors.

What does Grounded Standard World and Shared World mean

(Image credit: Obsidian)

When hosting a Grounded multiplayer session, you'll have the choice between using a Standard or Shared World, either as a prompt when setting up a New Game or an option when selecting a save to continue. The difference between them is as follows:

A Standard World is attached to your personal Xbox Network account and managed by you, which means you can make backup saves and use auto-saves while playing. However, only you can host this world, so if you quit the game then the session will end for everyone.

A Shared World is stored online, which means you can grant host access to your friends and they can host sessions in it even if you're not around. However, this does mean there is only a single persistent shared save for this world so no backup saves are possible, while any actions you take are final and can't be undone by reloading old saves – because there aren't any.

How to join a Grounded Multiplayer game

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Helpfully, the process to join a Grounded multiplayer game is a lot simpler, as you just need to select Multiplayer then Join Online Game from the main menu. You'll then be presented with a list of available games to join, along with which players are currently in them. Select the one you want to connect with, enter the password if one has been set, then you'll shortly pop up in your friend's world so you can take on the bugs together. You can even steal all their best armor, or work together to find secrets like the Grounded Minotaur Maze Key.