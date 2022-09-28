Grounded cross play and cross-platform compatibility

Grounded cross play provides a means for friends to go exploring the backyard together cross-platform, whether they're using an Xbox console or a PC to access the oversized world. Microsoft is a keen proponent of cross-platform compatibility in games, so it's no wonder the feature is high on players' wishlists, and some will be asking if Grounded on PS4 or PS5 is going to happen so they can get involved too. If you want to connect with friends no matter what systems they're using, there here's everything you need to know about Grounded cross play and cross-platform support.

Grounded cross play lets you connect Xbox and PC platforms

(Image credit: Obsidian)

The good news is that Grounded cross play is fully supported across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, so you can connect with your friends no matter what platform they're all using. Those playing on Xbox consoles and through the Microsoft Store on PC can just follow the standard Grounded multiplayer process by selecting the option from the main menu, then as long as your Xbox Live accounts are linked as friends you'll see their hosted world available to join.

To access Grounded cross play on the Steam version of the game there is an additional step to take, as you'll need to use the Xbox companion app to connect with your friends instead, due to it not being directly connected to the Xbox Live Network. However you join other people cross-platform, make sure the host has shared their world properly so you can all continue to access it (if that's what you want to happen), otherwise everyone else in your Grounded player count will be kicked when the host leaves and you'll lose your progress.

You can't play Grounded on PS4 or PS5

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Grounded has been a console exclusive to Xbox since it first launched in early access back in July 2020, which isn't a surprise given it's being developed by Obsidian Entertainment who were acquired by Microsoft in 2018, and published by Xbox Game Studios. For those first party developer reasons, Grounded on PS4 or PS5 isn't going to happen, so if you want to play it then you'll need to do so on an Xbox console or PC.