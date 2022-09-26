Grounded Pets explained, including feeding, taming and more

Grounded pets can be tamed by building a special pet house, then using a Grinder to create either mushroom, spoiled meat or plant slurry, depending on if it's an Aphid, Gnat or Weevil. Then you simply feed the pet the correct slurry, and if you have a house to keep it in, you can store it there. Pets in Grounded admittedly don't do a huge amount when tamed, but they do help in some ways, and if you've built a big base, it can be nice to have an Aphid or Weevil licking your face when you come in through the door. We'll explain more about the process below, with how to tame pets in Grounded, what they do and what you need to tame them.

How to tame pets in Grounded

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Grounded Pets are lured in with slurry, which players drop in front of them from their inventory. Players have to use slurry, made from Grinders built in your base, and place them near the pet they want to tame. Here's what Slurry corresponds to each pet:

Plant Slurry (made from Grinding Plant Fibres): Aphids

Mushroom Slurry (made from Grinding Mushrooms, Mushroom Chunks, or Toadstool chunks): Weevils

Spoiled Meat Slurry (made from Grinding any kind of Spoiled Meat): Gnats

Once you have the Slurry for the bug you want, simply go close to a wild version of that bug and drop it on the ground in front of them. They should notice and eat it - whereupon they'll be tamed! They'll be a pet from that point on, following you around - though as with all pets, that comes with certain boons and responsibilities.

We're also not sure if there'll be more pets in the future. As outlined in our Grounded 1.0 guide, Obsidian have said that there'll be new creatures to come, so it's possible some will be tameable. They've also planned "Ant Pheromone control", which sounds similar, but will probably be more about temporarily moving them around or causing them to attack foes rather than befriending them.

What do pets do in Grounded?

(Image credit: Obsidian)

The main feature of pets in Grounded (but not the only one) is that each pet provides the player they follow with a passive buff, one that changes depending on the creature. Here's what they offer:

Aphids: reduces stamina drain rate while sprinting.

reduces stamina drain rate while sprinting. Weevils: reduces thirst drain rate.

reduces thirst drain rate. Gnats: increases glide speed with a Dandelion Tuft.

Pets also have 10 inventory slots on them, allowing players to store things on their animal and treat it like a pack horse, a useful feature to say the least. We've also heard that pets can produce or dig up certain items, though we've yet to see it happen ourselves and can't confirm it.

Finally, players can craft and equip pets with "Pet Attire", pet-specific clothes and armor that make them more durable, among other things. And no, the standard model of Grounded armor for humans won't work on them - you have to make special mini-helmets and goggles for that.

Pet happiness explained

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Pets have a happiness stat that players have to maintain, as if a pet becomes too unhappy it might stop being your pet and leave. Its animations start to change and become more dejected if it's nearing that point, or you can check its happiness in the Pet House menu. You can improve a pet's happiness by doing the following:

Give the pet any kind of attire

Pet it by approaching it and pressing the button marked

Feed it the same Slurry you used to tame it

Spend regular time with them and take them with you.

Don't allow it to be injured or attacked.

Can pets die in Grounded?

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Yes, pets can die unless you turn it off in the menu when setting up a new game, pets can be killed, and they cannot defend themselves beyond trying to escape the threat.

Predatory bugs will attack pets if they see them, and if a pet dies, it's gone for good, dropping a "Pet Memorial" that serves the same function as the dropped backpack left behind by dead players. Put Pet Attire on them to increase their armor, health and general durability.

Pet House recipe and uses

(Image credit: Obsidian)

The Pet House is not wholly essential to owning a pet, but it is definitely worth having. Pet Houses are unlocked by analyzing Mushroom Bricks, and can be built anywhere (ideally your base) with the following recipe.

Weed Stem x2

Acorn Shell x1

Mushroom Brick x4

Crow Feather Piece x2

Your pet can be assigned to a Pet House (they only hold one bug at a time), and it's here you can check on its stats, rename it, and equip it with clothing that you've crafted for it.