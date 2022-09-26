Grounded toenails' locations

Grounded toenails, despite being gross, are found in key locations in the Upper Yard and used for high-end recipes and crafting. Each Toenail actually has to be broken down with a tier 3 busting tool first, and putting aside the hints of toe fungus, these ragged toenails should be treasured - they're unique, rare, and used for some of the most important crafting recipes in the game, including the Embiggening Cocktail used to achieve the end of the campaign. With so few ways to find them, we've listed all the easiest locations of Grounded toenails, to help you achieve at least the five necessary to make the Embiggening Cocktail itself.

Where to get toenails in Grounded

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Grounded toenails are located in a few places in the late-game Upper Yard, but by far the easiest is one where players have already been - the porch table by the chair where you found Wendell's SCAB location in Grounded. On the same table is the "dirty ashtray" - and if you climb inside, there'll be four toenails.

Keep in mind that you'll need a tier 3 busting tool to harvest them! Weirdly enough, toenails are treated like nodes until you break them down with the Black Ox Hammer, which we've laid out how to get in our Grounded weapons page.

Now that you have them, you can head to any Field Station and analyze them, as well as using the Resource Surveyor to find more. They're near impossible to find otherwise, but we know of at least one more for you to get (shown on the map above, in the central Upper Yard area in Grounded) if you haven't found the nearby Field Stations to mark it.

Directly south of the fallen tire in the Upper Yard is a damp, almost jungle-like area (be warned, there's at least one Wolf Spider that calls the area home). Among this zone is a broken white pipe jutting out of the ground, one that you can walk into - and inside is a single toenail, which when combined with the other toenails in the dirty ashtray, will be enough to craft that part of the cocktail. What a quest!

Of course, once you're done, you'll have to start a new - very hard quest - about defending the Grounded MIXR Modules and Javamatic. For help on that, check out the attached guide!