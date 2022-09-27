How to craft the Grounded Oven

The Grounded Oven is a construct that players can get by finding the superchip for BURGL in the Haze Lab, and used to cook certain valuable items. Mushroom Bricks, Globs and even the rare Grounded Broodmother BLT can all be constructed in the Oven, making it borderline essential for working your way up to some of the best gear in the game. We'll cover in greater detail below how to craft and build the Oven in Grounded, including where to get all the ingredients - brace yourself, because it won't be easy.

How to get the Oven in Grounded

As mentioned, the first thing to do to get the Grounded Oven is find the recipe. This is done by getting the Superchip from the Haze Lab in the Southwest corner of the map, which you can find out how to get into in our guide on what to do after the Grounded Hedge Lab. After making it to the end, the Superchip can be brought back to BURGL in the Oak Lab, which will expand the options for sale in the shop. Buy the "Advanced Production: Buildings" pack for 2500 Science, and you'll have the Oven recipe added to your crafting list, among others. The oven requires the following ingredients to craft:

Clay x10

EverChar Coal Chunk x4

Boiling Gland x4

Clay should be relatively easy to get at this point in the game - head to any watery area and use a shovel to dig at the smooth, brown deposits of clay around or in the water.

The EverChar Coal Chunks are the hardest one. Along the path of the Western ascent to the Grounded Upper Yard is the Spilled BBQ, a dangerous area full of spiders and heat. However, anybody with a tier 2 busting tool/hammer can break open the charcoal and get EverChar Coal Chunks from it (assuming they don't die in the process from sizzling).

The Boiling Gland is a semi-rare drop from Bombardier Beetles. You can use a Field Station to look for either Glands or Bombardier parts, but if you need a place to check, look along the Western side of the Pond and Central Grasslands. Take all these back to your base and put together a brand new Oven! One of the best things you can make with it are Mushroom Bricks, used to construct tough defenses like those that'll help you with the Grounded MIXR Modules and Javamatic sequence later on. Keep in mind that the Oven works slowly, similar to the Spinning Wheel, so anything you bake in it will need time to finish.