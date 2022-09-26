How to craft the Grounded Axe Level 2 insect axe

The Grounded Axe Level 2 is a tool you won't need at the beginning of your adventure, but as you start to explore the back yard further you'll notice certain plants and other objects that your basic Pebblet Axe just isn't strong enough to deal with. Mushrooms, Toadstools, Husky Weeds, and more all require a Level 2 Axe in Grounded to harvest them, so if you want to expand your crafting capabilities to make better Grounded weapons and Grounded armor then your first step is to acquire an upgraded chopping tool. Due to crafting dependencies you'll need to make an Acorn Shovel and a Spinning Wheel before you can put the Grounded Axe Level 2 together, so we've laid out the entire process for you.

How to craft the Grounded Acorn Shovel to harvest Clay

(Image credit: Obsidian)

The recipe for the Grounded Acorn Shovel is received when you reach Brainpower Level 3, or analyze either the Acorn Shell or Crude Rope at the Resource Analyzer, so it's likely you'll have it already. You can then Craft this shovel from your Inventory with these resources:

x2 Sprig

x1 Crude Rope

x1 Acorn Shell

You find Sprigs sprouting out of the ground all over the back yard as a common resource, and Crude Rope is one of the basic craftable materials you'll already be familiar with. Acorn Shells are obtained by finding Acorns, abundant under the large Oak tree in the Oak Hill area, and smashing them with a hammer.

How to craft the Grounded Spinning Wheel to make Silk Rope

(Image credit: Obsidian)

You can get the recipe for the Grounded Spinning Wheel by analyzing either an Acorn Top or Web Fiber using a Resource Analyzer, then Craft it anywhere from your Inventory using the following materials:

x2 Acorn Top

x4 Clay

x4 Red Ant Part

x3 Sap

x4 Crude Rope

Acorn Tops can be harvested by using a hammer to smash Acorns, which are found in the Oak Hill area beneath the large Oak tree. Clay can be dug up around areas of water using the Acorn Shovel we covered above, while Red Ant Parts are gained by killing Red Worker Ants and Red Soldier Ants. Sap is usually found around tree roots, especially around Oak Hill, and Crude Rope is a basic item we've covered earlier.

How to craft the Grounded Axe Level 2

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To get the Grounded Axe Level 2, aka the Insect Axe, you need to combine the following items at a Workbench:

x1 Ladybug Head

x3 Bombardier Part

x4 Silk Rope

You can get this recipe by analyzing any of the above three materials at a Resource Analyzer, or by reaching Brainpower Level 6. The Ladybug Head has a random chance of dropping when you kill a Ladybug, so you may need to defeat a few of them before you receive this item, while the Bombardier Part is a standard drop from killing a Bombardier Beetle. Finally, Silk Rope can be produced from the Web Fiber of spider webs using the Spinning Wheel we detailed earlier. Put all of these materials together, and the Grounded Insect Axe will be yours so you can start chopping down Level 2 plants.