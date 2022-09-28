How to get the Grounded Mantis Kebab in the Stump Lab

The Grounded Mantis Kebab is essential to summoning the Orchid Mantis boss, and the recipe is found in the Stump Lab Outpost in the Northeast yard. However, the lab can only be opened by finding a locked door facing upwards, which is unlocked by accessing a button in the Pond, which can only be accessed by killing the Assistant Manager - it's a whole process, and not an easy one. We'll go into detail below on how to find the Orchid Mantis Kebab recipe in Grounded, as well as how to enter, access, explore and even escape the Stump Lab Outpost - it's more confusing than you'd think.

Orchid Mantis Kebab recipe location in Grounded

To make the Orchid Mantis Kebab, you'll need the recipe, which you'll find in the Stump Lab Outpost inside the Tree Stump in the Northeast corner of the Upper Yard. However, you probably can't get inside yet - going there reveals a door standing upright, but anybody who manages to access it will probably find that it's locked. That's the first of many, many obstacles to deal with…

How to unlock the Stump Lab door in Grounded

The Stump Lab door is remotely controlled by an underwater outpost in the Pond, a flooded section separate to the main Pond Lab. You'll also need to have killed the Assistant Manager, found in the Black Anthill Lab as laid out in our guide on what to do after the Grounded Hedge Lab. However, if you've reached the Upper Yard, you almost certainly did that already, and more importantly, got his keycard.

Take the keycard to the underwater outpost, the hatch of which is set into the Southern wall of the Pond. Swim inside and up until you find the locked door - the Manager's Keycard will open it. Go through and there'll be a big red button beneath live CCTV footage - press it to open the locked door to the Stump Lab Outpost, which you'll see the CCTV show. Now you've opened the lab, you still have to get in.

How to get inside the Stump Lab in Grounded

The entrance to the Stump Lab Outpost is set into the ground in the very middle of the base of the tree stump. It's a dangerous area, with roaming ticks and even a few Grounded Spiders - wolf spiders to be precise. You'll see the entrance fairly easily - a cylinder of white set into the ground - but it's harder to clamber on top of it. Either climb up the stump around it and float down with a dandelion tuft, or build some quick steps so you can clamber up to the entrance directly.

Either way, make sure you bring at least three dandelion tufts. The Stump Lab is based on dangerous platforming and you want to make sure you can drop without instantly dying.

How to get out of the Stump Lab Outpost and find the kebab recipe

The Stump Lab has a gimmick - it's collapsed onto its side, making navigation tough. You'll walk on the walls and have to climb up the floor to reach other rooms. There's no enemies down here, but the platforming is VERY difficult, and often frustrating, easy to overshoot your goal or bump your head on something to offset your trajectory. Here's a basic walkthrough for navigating.

From the entrance, jump down the corridor and float down with a dandelion tuft, collecting the Raw Science on the way.



Head straight ahead when you land and walk over the locked "A" door. Ahead is a glass partition, and just beneath it is a folder: "Mantis Research Note". Pick them up to get the Orchid Mantis Kebab Recipe.



Unfortunately, now you're trapped, or at least can't leave the way you came in. Use the roots and terminals to climb directly up along the floor (it's disorientating) until you reach the corridor above with the Milk Molar.



Drop down into the next room along and hit the interactive computer on the far wall.



Now you have to climb back up again and return to the first room, using roots and terminals.



The A Door you walked over is now open. Drop down through it, and there'll be a BURGL chip you can grab along the way.



Then head through the hole in the floor - which to you looks like a wall - with Raw Science in it. This'll take you into a cavern, with ascending caves on the left that'll take you back up to the Stump, next to the entrance.

You now have the Mantis Kebab recipe! And this isn't going to be too hard to make, right…?

Grounded Mantis Kebab ingredients

The Orchid Mantis Kebab is very hard to make, requiring the following ingredients.

Broodmother Chunk x5

Fire Ant Head x2

Splinter x1

Yes, you're required to kill the legendary Grounded Broodmother to create the kebab - and if you've already killed her once and used the chunks for crafting, you'll have to do it again. Check out that guide on how to find her in the Hedge, and what you can do to slay her easily.

The other two ingredients are, mercifully, more manageable. Most wooden surfaces in Grounded have spiky, extruding edges that indicate that they can be cut with a tier 3 chopping tool or axe, which you can find in our Grounded weapons. This'll get you splinters easily enough.

The Fire Ants are found in the central and Eastern Upper Yard, near the Stump and closer to the Grounded MIXR Modules and Javamatic, generally milling about. Both workers and soldier ants have a chance to drop a Head when killed, though it's a small chance, and you'll likely have to kill at least a few.

Crafting and cooking the Mantis Kebab

Once you have the ingredients, build yourself a Grounded Oven (there's no way to create the Kebab without one). You should have one already, as there's no way to make the Broodmother's lunch and fight her without it, so head back to that and select the Kebab recipe and wait. It should produce the Kebab after roughly a three minute wait (or you can always sleep in your lean-to and have it done instantly).

What to do with the Mantis Kebab

