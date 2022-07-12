Grab this stylish Star Wars Xbox controller and charger bundle for its lowest-ever price

Get $30 off your own personal bounty hunter

If you're looking for an Xbox deal this Prime Day that's perfect for the Star Wars superfan in your life, then $30 off this Limited Edition Razer Boba Fett controller & charging stand at just $149.99 (was $179.99) (opens in new tab) is pretty much ideal.

This might not be the cheapest of the Prime Day Xbox deals out there, but it's certainly one of the more flashy options available to you. The controller and charger combo is also available at a very impressive price - we've never seen it any cheaper than this. 

There are plenty of other Xbox deals out there this Prime Day, but none of them that are quite so visually impressive if you're a Star Wars fan. Modeled after the iconic bounty hunter, this bundle combines Boba Fett's design with the excellent hardware you'd expect from Microsoft's Xbox team. It might not offer you quite the same performance as those controllers designed to give you a competitive edge, but that's more than made up for by the unique visuals.

Razer Boba Fett Limited Edition controller & charging stand | $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - For Star Wars fans and those who particularly liked the Boba Fett and Mandalorian TV series, this controller and dock bundle is wicked cool - plus this is the lowest ever price too so the value has never been better.

