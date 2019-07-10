Grab this Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Logitech headset for more than 50% off at Amazon

With a bevy of Amazon Prime Day game deals looming on the horizon, some amazing deals are already appearing at the online behemoth. This $106 price cut on a great set of Logitech cans is one of the best we've seen surface so far, just $94 for the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum.

The marquee feature of the G933 is that is supports both DTS 7.1 and Dolby 7.1, the two leading surround sound formats/codecs. Paired with high quality audio delivery, surround sound support means you'll hear every padding footfall as a would be assassin sneaks up behind you in PUBG, and instantly locate every distant, booming explosion in the upcoming Call of Duty reboot.

The plushly attired G933 also packs a bunch of customization options. There's a rainbow of selectable RGB patterns and colors, swappable backlit tags, and even a trio of programmable keys you can use as in-game inputs. You can even attach up to three devices to the headset if you want to make sure you don't miss any important calls while you're blasting Nazis.

